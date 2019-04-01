This Easter egg kit comes with dyes made from herbs, vegetables

Easter is less than a month away, and kids and parents are already thinking about dying eggs. If you have allergies or an aversion to food dyes or to just want to dye your Easter eggs in a natural way, check out the plant-based Easter Egg Coloring Kit with Colors from Nature.

It's from ColorKitchen and now available at Sur La Table stores. The kit features colors sourced from herbs and plants such as cabbage, radish and annatto. The colors are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of synthetic dyes.

ColorKitchen was founded by Ashley Phelps, who lived in Ann Arbor as a child. Phelps also offers dye-free baking decorations and gluten-free cake mixes. The Easter egg kit is $8.95 at Sur La Table stores and online at surlatable.com. Be sure to check with stores ahead of time; some stock only a limited quantity.

One kit is enough to color one or two dozen eggs. Colors include yellow, orange, purple and blue. There's also a booklet with instructions on egg-decorating techniques. The colors are in powder form and need to be mixed with water to obtain your desired shade. You'll also find them at Whole Foods, Meijer and colorkitchenfoods.com.

