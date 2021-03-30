Easter Celebrations Just Got Easier with Golden Corral’s To-Go Meals

America’s #1 buffet and grill launches special Easter meals to enjoy at home, available for pre-order now through April 4

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral is inviting families across the nation to create special moments with one another over a home-style, quality holiday dinner this Easter Sunday.

Available for preorder now through April 3 with pickup available through April 4, family and friends can enjoy Easter at home without the hassle of cooking with the brand’s Easter Meals To-Go.

Golden Corral’s celebratory menu feeds six to eight starting at $64.99. Guests will receive a glazed ham meal, which includes mashed potatoes and gravy, choice of two sides, a dozen yeast rolls and honey butter and a choice of carrot cake, cookie cake or pie. Additionally, guests have the option to choose from a fried chicken meal starting at $39.99.

“This Easter, we want everyone to enjoy this special holiday with family and friends,” said Golden Corral President and CEO Lance Trenary. “Easter is a day of celebration to be shared with loved ones, and having our Easter Meals To-Go allows a relaxing holiday at home without the added stress of cooking.”

To preorder an Easter Meal To-Go, visit GoldenCorral.com or your nearest Golden Corral to order in-store. All preorders require at least 24-hour notice, and meals are available for pickup now through April 4. Easter meal prices are for off-premise only, and Easter Buffet dine-in pricing and hours vary by location.

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. Golden Corral is a restaurant where there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Easter Celebrations Just Got Easier with Golden Corral’s To-Go Meals first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.