Below you will find a list of candy items that one might expect to buy or receive around Easter, ranked from best to worst. This list is correct, unassailable, and represents the official opinion of RedEye, the Chicago Tribune and tronc.

1. Starburst Jellybeans

2. Cadbury eggs, mini

3. Cadbury eggs, creme

4. Peanut M&M’s, Easter-themed pastel

5. Chocolate rabbits, generic

6. Chocolate eggs, generic

7. Reese’s Peanut Butter products, various Easter-themed shapes

8. Lindt Chocolate Carrots

9. Whoppers Robin Eggs

10. Non-Easter-themed candy, packaged in plastic egg

11. Chocolate-covered marshmallow products, various Easter-themed shapes

12. Jelly beans, generic

…

99. Eighteen-month-old repurposed Halloween candy

100. Literal trash

101. Peeps, any

RedEye acknowledges Gawker Media as the original and best ranker of things.

