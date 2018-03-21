50-plus Easter Brunch Spots in Chicago and Suburbs

Easter is celebrated with egg hunts, church services, chocolate bunnies, candy-filled baskets and family meals, which makes for a big, busy day. Save time on cooking by dining at one of these restaurants around Chicago and the suburbs instead. Beyond the religious holiday, you can celebrate the coming of spring and finally putting away that puffy winter jacket — and in many cases, the kids can visit with the Easter Bunny.

All of these brunch promotions (and several dinners too) are on April 1 unless otherwise noted, and reservations are recommended.

CHICAGO

Band of Bohemia: Brunch will feature caviar crepe cake, chicken and biscuits, bohemian creme doughnut and the house specialty foie-sicle. Prices are a la carte. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave, 773-271-4710, bandofbohemia.com.

Baptiste & Bottle: A mimosa per person kicks off brunch, which also features a Peeps brownie skillet and an entree from the regular brunch menu. An Easter Bunny Cart will offer assorted Easter candy tableside, and patrons will have unlimited access to stations, including Maker’s Mark bourbon-glazed ham and a sweet and savory boozy waffle bar. $65, with the option to add the bottomless Baptiste bloody bar for $26. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 101 E. Erie St., 312-667-6793, baptisteandbottle.com.

Bar Roma: A bubbly brunch celebrates Easter, with food items including spring split pea and ham soup, spiral honey-baked ham and eggs, cacio e pepe ravioli and carrot cake. Prices are a la carte; unlimited sparkling wine is $24. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5101 N. Clark St., 773-942-7572, barromachicago.com.

Benny’s Chop House: Lunch and dinner specials like Alaskan king crab legs and dry-aged steaks with seasonal desserts, such as hot cross buns, carrot cake and banana cream pie. Prices a la carte. Noon to 9 p.m. 444 N. Wabash Ave., 312-626-2444, bennyschophouse.com.

Bernie’s Lunch & Supper: Brunch specials include pimiento-cheese deviled eggs, Scotch egg in the hole, fried ham chop and chocolate pot de creme. Prices are a la carte. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 660 N. Orleans St., 312-624-9892, bernieslunchandsupper.com.

Bistronomic: A three-course brunch features chef Martial Noguier’s mother’s country pate with spring salad, cornichons and roasted hazelnuts; eggs Benedict with salmon gravlax, poached eggs and lemon hollandaise; and cherry brioche bread pudding with pistachio, butterscotch and creme anglaise. $42, $56 with bottomless mimosas. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-944-8400, bistronomic.net.

The Bristol: Prix fixe brunch with savory starters to share, an entree like a smoked pork hash with roasted vegetables and bacon hollandaise, and coffee, tea or juice. Other brunch items include a soft shell crab BLT and cinnamon and wildflower Greek yogurt with fruit and granola. $35 adults, $19 children 9 and younger. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2152 N. Damen Ave., 773-862-5555, thebristolchicago.com.

Cafe des Architectes: A three-course Easter brunch includes Parmesan and tomato quiche appetizer, roasted duck breast with smoked asparagus, morels and fava beans as an entree, and access to a dessert table laden with macarons, eclairs, tarts and chocolate eggs for kids to decorate. $62 adults, $19 children. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 20 E. Chestnut St., 312-324-4063, cafedesarchitectes.com.

The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel: A Peter Cottontail Easter Affair in the White City Ballroom decorated with 167 stalactite lights will feature omelets, cheese and charcuterie, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, meats from a carving station, and bottomless bloody marys and mimosas. $100 adults, $45 children, children under 5 free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12 S. Michigan Ave., 312-940-3552, easteratcaa.com.

City Mouse: Brunch and dinner specials with items like lobster cakes Florentine with soft-boiled eggs and Creole mustard butter for brunch and a cumin and a chile dusted lamb rack with roasted spring radishes and green onions for dinner. Pro tip: Ask about the carrot cake old-fashioned doughnut. Prices are a la carte. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 311 N. Morgan St., 312-764-1908, citymousechicago.com.

Cochon Volant Brasserie: Maine lobster Benedict and a lobster roll star as special, off-menu items for Easter, in addition to the regular brunch items. Prices are a la carte. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 100 W. Monroe St., 773-772-4322, thecochonvolantchicago.com.

Cupitol Coffee + Eatery: A free half stack of pancakes is yours with the purchase of a mimosa during Easter brunch. A la carte. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 455 E. Illinois St., 312-414-1400, 812 Grove St., Evanston, 847-868-8078, cupitol.com.

The Dearborn: Brunch the day before and on Easter with items like a chanterelle mushroom and fontina omelet, salmon Florentine Benedict and lemon ricotta pancakes. Prices are a la carte. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 and Easter, 145 N. Dearborn St., 312-384-1242, thedearborntavern.com.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse: Brunch special items like prime rib, lobster Benedict and filet Benedict. The full menu will also be available. Prices are a la carte. Noon to 9 p.m., 58 E. Oak St., 312-888-2499, delfriscos.com/steakhouse/chicago.

Eden: Easter Sunday brunch with items like grilled skirt steak and eggs, quinoa cakes, grilled avocado eggs Benedict, doughnuts and drinks like bloody marys, mimosas and bellinis. The Easter Bunny will also be handing out treats to kids. Prices a la carte. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1748 W. Lake St., 312-366-2294, edeninchicago.com.

The Florentine: A holiday buffet will feature items like almond brioche French toast, pastas and unlimited bloody marys and mimosas. $75 adults, $25 children 12 and under. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 151 W. Adams St., 312-660-8866, the-florentine.net.

Frasca Pizzeria and Wine Bar: Brunch highlights will include frittatas, braised ham hock hash, salmon cake Benedict and blueberry muffin French toast. A la carte. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3358 N. Paulina St., 773-248-5222, frascapizzeria.com.

Frontier: A brunch buffet will boast house-cured ham, an omelet station, a garden frittata, fresh oysters, butter biscuits, pastries and more. $28. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322, thefrontierchicago.com.

GT Fish & Oyster: A three-course, family-style brunch includes fried chicken and waffles, crab Benedict and shrimp and grits, plus brioche satine, Paris-Brest, bacon and potatoes. $55 adults, $25 children 12 and under, children 3 and under free. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 531 N. Wells St., 312-929-3501, gtoyster.com.

Hard Rock Cafe: Breakfast with the Bunny features an egg hunt, photo opportunities and a breakfast buffet with waffles, pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage. $16.95 adults, $10.95 children 12 and under. 10 a.m. to noon., 63 W. Ontario St., 312-943-2252, hardrock.com/chicago.

Harry Caray’s: Champagne brunch will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny, plus buffets, carving stations, omelets and waffles, in addition to regular menu favorites like chicken Vesuvio. Prices vary by location: a la carte at the River North location, 33 W. Kinzie St., 312-828-0966; $44.95 adults, $23.95 children in Rosemont, 10233 W. Higgins Road, 847-699-1200; and $40.95 adults, $20.95 children in Lombard, 70 Yorktown Shopping Center, 630-953-3400, harrycarays.com.

Howells & Hood: A buffet brunch will feature stations for charcuterie and cheese, meat carving and omelets, plus fruit, croissants, chilaquiles, French toast sticks, deviled Easter eggs and assorted sweets like mini red velvet cupcakes and coconut key lime tartlets. $39. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 435 N. Michigan Ave., 312-262-5310, howelssandhood.com.

I|O Godfrey: Buffet brunch with omelets, carving stations and waffles. For the kids: an Easter face-painting station, an egg hunt, a dedicated play room and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny. $39 adults, $12 children. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 127 W. Huron St., 312-374-1830, godfreyeaster.com.

The Langham: Meet the Easter Bunny at brunch, which will have buffet stations, a magician, a balloon animal artist, a DIY cupcake station and candy art. Listen to live music while enjoying items like eggs Benedict, caramel pecan French toast, chilled jumbo shrimp, king crab, oysters, garlic butter tomahawk rib-eye steak, and omelet and crepe stations. $155 adults, $50 children 12 to 5, children 4 and under free. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7705, langhamhotels.com/chicago.

Longman & Eagle: The annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt will have two-person teams competing to find the most eggs hidden in Logan Square. The contest will end with a block party at the restaurant with food and games. All proceeds will be donated to One Tail at a Time. $5 per person or $10 per two-person team; attendees must be 21 and over. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., 772-276-7110, longmanandeagle.com.

Maple & Ash: Brunch will feature slow-roasted lamb, fire-roasted seafood towers, pancake and carving stations, and an Easter sweets table. $90. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8 W. Maple St., 312-944-8888, mapleandash.com.

Margeaux Brasserie: An Easter egg hunt kicks things off, with prizes tucked in the eggs: candy, caramels and sweets by the chef as well as certificates for a room at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago and Margeaux Brasserie. Brunch and dinner menus feature items like escargot, gnocchi, spring pea and asparagus salad and desserts. Brunch, $95; dinner, a la carte. Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner, 5-8 p.m.. 11 E. Walton St., 312-625-1324, michaelmina.net/restaurants/chicago/margeaux-brasserie.

Mercat a la Planxa: Specials will include lamb paella with bomba rice, paella d’ mariscos with scallops and clams, roasted leg of lamb, sponge cake filled with cream and chocolate fondant on mocha ice cream. A la carte. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 638 S. Michigan Ave., 312-765-0524, mercatchicago.com.

Morton’s: Surf and turf special with steak and lobster for $57. Prices a la carte. 5-10 p.m. Multiple locations, 1050 N. State St., 312-266-4820, mortons.com.

Nico Osteria: A four-course menu will feature Leigh Omilinsky’s Easter pastries, such as strawberry cream cheese breakfast buns and olive oil cake, and savory options like king crab scramble and spaghetti carbonara. $60. 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1015 N. Rush St., 312-994-7100, nicoosteria.com.

Prime & Provisions: Brunch will feature eggs Benedict, cinnamon French toast, slow-roasted meats, seafood bars, green side dishes, fresh fruit and pastries. $65 adults, $25 children. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 222 N. LaSalle St., 312-726-7777, primeandprovisions.com.

The Promontory: A lamb feast allows guests to share a hearth-roasted leg of lamb, baked beans, truffled mashed potatoes, cornbread and a trio of sauces. The meal can serve up to 15 people. $45 per person. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m., 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., 312-801-2100, promontorychicago.com.

River Roast: A prix fixe menu includes roasted strip loin with red bordelaise, whole cedar plank salmon, endive salad with fennel, apple radish and lemon vinaigrette, and strawberry rhubarb tart. $55 adults, $18 children, children under 5 free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 315 N. LaSalle St., 312-822-0100, riverroastchi.com.

Saint Lou’s Assembly: An egg hunt with an egg decorating station and photo opportunities. Every group that makes a reservation in advance for brunch will receive a complimentary basket of signature biscuits. Prices are a la carte. Brunch begins at 9 a.m. and the egg hunt is at 1 p.m.; 664 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600, saintlouschicago.com.

Sepia: Prix fixe menu with pastries, family-style starters and an entree like shakshuka, crunchy brioche French toast or smoked salmon, before closing out with something sweet. $57 adults, $32children. 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., 123 N. Jefferson St., 312-441-1920, sepiachicago.com.

Seven Lions: Two-course prix fixe brunch menu starts with a complimentary cinnamon roll and has items like Easter ham and avocado toast with smoked salmon. The regular brunch menu is also available. $24. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 130 S. Michigan Ave., 310-880-0130, sevenlionschicago.com.

Signature Room: Meet the Easter Bunny and nosh on a brunch buffet of seafood, salad, charcuterie, fresh fruit, soup, roasted leg of lam, customized omelets, steak and eggs and vegetable Parmesan lasagna. $80 adults, $35 children, children under 3 free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 875 N. Michigan Ave., 312-280, 0465, signatureroom.com.

Sixteen: Brunch standouts include eggs Benedict with prosciutto, frisee, Gruyere, poached egg and hollandaise; seared scallops with parsnip puree and a cherry glaze; and a banana and hazelnut financier with strawberry tart and Grand Marnier cream, in addition to omelet, smoked salmon and carving stations. There will also be a petting zoo, a visit from the Easter Bunny and live music. $165 adults, $50 children ages 5 to 12. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 401 N. Wabash Ave., 312-588-8030, sixteenchicago.com.

Smoke Daddy BBQ: Apple and cherry wood smoked ham ($69) with a sweet mojo glaze will be the Easter standout, as well as side dishes like beans, mac and cheese, cornbread and coleslaw. A la carte. Orders are pick-up only and must be placed before 5 p.m. March 30. 1804 W. Division St., 773-772-1697, thesmokedaddy.com

Spiaggia: A four-course shared and individual brunch menu features frittata, roasted lamb, swordfish and seadas, a Sardinian dessert of deep-fried semolina dumplings with a pecorino cheese filling. $65 per person. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 980 N. Michigan Ave., 312-280, 2750, spiaggiarestaurant.com.

Steak 48: Easter brunch will feature filet mignon and fried egg, Alaskan king crab and rock shrimp mac and cheese, corn creme brulee and iced Alaska king crab legs in addition to appetizers, salads, Champagne, fresh juices and other sides. Prices are a la carte. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 615 N. Wabash Ave., 312-266-4848, steak48.com/steakhouses/chicago.

Swift & Sons: Family-style Easter brunch with items like chocolate-chocolate chip scones, a smoked whitefish and salmon platter, king crab stuffed crepes, cheddar biscuits, applewood smoked bacon and double fried red potatoes. $55 adults, children 12 and under free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1000 W. Fulton Market, 312-733-9420, swiftandsonschicago.com.

Tanta: Specials highlight Tanta’s Peruvian cooking with choros escabechados with pickled mussles in an aji amarillo sauce with olive oil and chalaca, aji de scallops y garbanzos (seared scallops, aji amarillo sauce, chickpeas and chard stew), and la chuleta de cordero y carapulcra, an Easter specialty of grilled lamb chops in a rosemary and wine reduction with a sun-dried potato stew. A la carte. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 118 W. Grand Ave., 312-222-9700, tantachicago.com.

Torali Italian-Steak: Multiple stations will greet you at brunch, including a fruits de mer station with snow crab claws and Gulf shrimp, Asia dishes with sushi, artisanal cheeses, omelets, desserts and carving stations with dry-rubbed whole spring lamb, Cuban-style whole pork loi and whole roasted fish. $155 adults, $52 children. Seatings at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., 160 E. Pearson St., 312-573-5169, toralichicago.com.

Tortoise Supper Club: A buffet will feature a waffle and crepe station, a carving station with prime rib and salmon, a seafood tower with oysters, shrimp and ahi tuna poke, and a rabbit rillette. There will also be salads and sides to pair with the entree items. $65 adults, $25 children 11 to 4, children under 4 free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 350 N. State St., 312-755-1700, tortoisesupperclub.com.

Upstairs at the Gwen: Specialty items will include lamb tartar, lamb porterhouse and merguez sausage, lamb ragu and butterscotch pot de creme. A la carte. 11-12 a.m., 521 N. Rush St., 312-645-1500, thegwenchicago.com/dining/upstairs-at-the-gwen.

SUBURBS

The Barn: The brunch menu features steak and eggs, quiche Lorraine, challah French toast and desserts. Prices are a la carte. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., rear of 1016 Church St., Evanston, 847-868-8041, thebarnevanston.com.

The Estate: The Easter Bunny will visit during brunch, which will feature an omelet station, carving station with Easter ham on the bone, prime rib and roasted leg of lamb, seafood station and a kids station with mac and cheese, chicken fingers, mini hot dogs and waffle fries. $48 adults, $19 children. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, 847-653-3302, geneandgeorgetti.com.

Found Kitchen & Social House: Easter buffet features a made-to-order fritter station, baked goods, farm egg shakshuka with pickled peppers, smoked tomatoes, wood-roasted Great Lakes whitefish with parsley aioli, and a roast Catalpa leg of lamb with jus and mint chutney. $39 adults, $18 children, children 5 and under free. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, 847-868-8945, foundkitchen.com.

The Heritage: Brunch specials include a pea and ricotta tartine, crab Benedict and pound cake. Prices are a la carte. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7403 Madison St., Forest Park, 708-435-4937, theheritageforestpark.com.

Rack House Kitchen & Tavern: A barbecue-inspired Easter brunch features smoked pork, prime rib, honey-glazed ham and salmon as well as cinnamon roll pancakes, an omelet station, quiches, pastries, cheese and fruit. $32.99 adults, $14.99 children 12 and under. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 222 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, 847-640-7225, rackhousetavern.com.

Restaurant Michael: Three-course brunch featuring foie gras mousse “creme brulee” with grilled asparagus tips, spring mushrooms and a parsley shallot vinaigrette; a duo of spring lamb with a roasted rack and grilled garlic-lamb sausage, French fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, ramps and lamb jus with fresh mint; and a chocolate dacquoise bombe with creme anglaise. There will also be a special dinner menu. Brunch, $56 adults, $38 children under 10. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dinner, $79 adults, $29 children under 10. 4-8 p.m. 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, 847-441-3100, restaurantmichael.com.

