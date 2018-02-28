East Penn Restaurant Week to feature 20 participating restaurants

Enjoy tasty dishes at tantalizing prices during East Penn Restaurant Week, Sunday through March 10.

The event, presented by New Tripoli Bank, Emmaus Main Street Partners and East Penn Chamber, will feature fixed-price lunch and dinner options at 20 East Penn area dining establishments — from new spots such as David’s Italian Market in Emmaus and The Shelby and Foundation Tavern in Lower Macungie Township to familiar favorites such as The Pub on Main in Macungie, Savory Grille in Herford Township and The Trapp Door Gastropub in Upper Milford Township.

Your tastebuds can travel the globe at Emmaus’ Fiesta Ole Mexican Restaurant, which will offer a $20 menu with entrée choices of shrimp tacos, spinach enchiladas and more; and Emmaus’ Armetta’s Italian Restaurant & Pub, which will offer a $25 menu with entrée choices of pappardelle puttanesca, chicken Tuscany and Dijon salmon.

Additional entrée highlights include artichoke asiago stuffed shrimp and panko rainbow trout at East Penn Diner, shrimp tacos and spinach enchiladas at Fiesta Ole Mexican Restaurant, boneless spare ribs and short rib ravioli at Buckeye Tavern and beef tenderloin and stuffed squash at The House.

Other participants include Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Big Woody’s, Don Juan Mex Grill, Gio Italian Grill, Licensed 2 Grill, Superior Restaurant, Switchback Pizza Company, The Barn and Volpe’s Sports Bar. Make reservations directly with restaurants. Info: emmausmainstreet.com

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog