East Greenville's Carriage House to host six-course Italian wine dinner

Enjoy Italian food and wine during a six-course Italian wine pairing dinner, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carriage House Restaurant in East Greenville.

The meal will begin with an antipasti table, featuring Prince Edward Island mussels, calamari salad, tomato bruschetta, prosciutto-wrapped figs, baked polenta with broccoli rabe, tomato caprese, grilled vegetable crudites and a fruit and cheese assortment, with a blood orange fountain.

Guests will have an entree choice of pan-roasted branzino with a fennel saffron tomato broth (with Salcheto Chianti) or chianti-braised veal chop topped with a leek and fennel compote (with Rocco Orvieto).

The menu also includes veal, sausage and beef timbale with a roasted tomato compote and Spanish drizzle (with Colosi Rosso); shrimp and scallop skewer grilled with lemongrass beurre blanc (with Frascti Lazio); and a salad of Belgian endive, mixed greens, julienned fennel, frizzled prosciutto, Romano crisp tossed in a currant vinaigrette.

For dessert, guests will enjoy strawberries in a Marsala zabaione served in a chocolate-dipped waffle cup with prosecco.

Tickets, $68, do not include tax and tip. Carriage House is at 745 Gravel Pike. Info: 215-679-7700.

