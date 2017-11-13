East Coast Wings + Grill Unveils New Style of Measurement: Unit Level Performance Index

Award-Winning Chicken Wing Concept Shares Details at 2017 Restaurant Finance Development Conference in Las Vegas Nov. 13 – 15

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill, a growing casual dining franchise acclaimed for its wide variety of nationally award-winning buffalo wing flavors made-to-order with the freshest ingredients, has created a new style of performance measurement nonexistent in the franchise space to date. Dubbed “unit level performance index” (ULPI), the brand will be showcasing this new system, as well as its ECWG 2.0 remodel, at the 2017 Restaurant Finance Development Conference.

Taking place November 13-15 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, East Coast Wings + Grill will be exhibiting at Booth No. 321 and providing prospective franchisees with a virtual reality presentation of its refresh. The company offers multi-unit operators an attractive investment opportunity centered upon unit-level economics to support both operations and expansion. With 35 locations currently operating or in various stages of development, East Coast Wings + Grill has five units in construction with three to five in the pipeline for 2018 openings. Specifically, the franchise is looking to expand its national footprint throughout the east and southeast regions.

“For the last four years, we’ve been creating our ULPI which has allowed our unit level economics (ULE) department and team to achieve excellent trajectory changes in proprietary benchmarks and KPIs, among more,” stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “This performance index comes alongside an evolved look and revamped food menu as part of our ECWG 2.0 initiative.”

ECWG 2.0 has resulted in fantastic AUV’s, lower cost development with a smaller box size and sustained, at minimum, historical EBITDAS. As the menu evolution concludes in spring 2018, the ECWG 2.0 undertaking will become a key historical turning point to elevate the brand to new heights in both the casual dining and franchise industries.

Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from nine heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s menu also includes delicious burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

For information about East Coast Wings + Grill franchise opportunities, contact franchising@eastcoastwings.com, or visit www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill is a casual family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying wing flavors that can be paired with nine heat intensities. With numerous awards and accolades, the franchise has been noted on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Food Franchise” 2012-17, Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains, Franchise Times Magazine’s “Top 200+” list, Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Top 200” Food Franchises, among more. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

Contact:

Toni Lewin

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

tlewin@fishmanpr.com