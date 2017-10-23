East Coast Wings + Grill Spices Up Fall Season with New Menu and Offerings

Ahi Tuna Salad

Award-Winning Chicken Wing Concept Debuts Enhanced Menu with Craft Beer Pairings

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill, a growing casual dining franchise acclaimed for its wide variety of nationally award-winning buffalo wing flavors made-to-order with the freshest ingredients, is unveiling its newest menu offerings highlighting comfort foods for the upcoming fall season. The fresh flavors and tantalizing dishes are currently available system-wide.

Providing guests with an array of new innovative creations, East Coast Wings + Grill will also be offering unique craft beer pairings to complement the dishes. With 15 new items ranging from entrée skillets to desserts, highlights include:

Lobster Mac n Cheese Skillet – East Coast Wings + Grill’s signature mac and cheese is enriched with a generous portion of lobster meat and covered with both asiago and mozzarella cheeses, browned to perfection on a skillet.

– East Coast Wings + Grill’s signature mac and cheese is enriched with a generous portion of lobster meat and covered with both asiago and mozzarella cheeses, browned to perfection on a skillet. Kickin’ Joe Skillet – The traditional Sloppy Joe everyone loves with a kick, this entrée incorporates fresh ground beef, sautéed onions and peppers, smothered with East Coast Wings + Grill’s signature Kickin’ Joe sauce atop of an open-faced Torta roll. Garnished with jalapenos and asiago cheese, this soon to be staple is served with crispy ale-battered French fries or freshly sliced homemade potato chips.

– The traditional Sloppy Joe everyone loves with a kick, this entrée incorporates fresh ground beef, sautéed onions and peppers, smothered with East Coast Wings + Grill’s signature Kickin’ Joe sauce atop of an open-faced Torta roll. Garnished with jalapenos and asiago cheese, this soon to be staple is served with crispy ale-battered French fries or freshly sliced homemade potato chips. Ahi Tuna Crisps – Seared ahi tuna on tortilla triangles with southwest guacamole, gochujang spice, and balsamic reduction, garnished with an Asian slaw.

– Seared ahi tuna on tortilla triangles with southwest guacamole, gochujang spice, and balsamic reduction, garnished with an Asian slaw. Ahi Tuna Salad – Seared ahi tuna on a bed of fresh organic spring mix with spiral cut kohlrabi, cucumbers, and avocado, served with cucumber wasabi dressing.

– Seared ahi tuna on a bed of fresh organic spring mix with spiral cut kohlrabi, cucumbers, and avocado, served with cucumber wasabi dressing. Macadamia Nut Cookie Skillet – To satisfy a sweet tooth, this skillet involves a house-made macadamia nut cookie crust baked fresh on a skillet, topped with balsamic infused strawberry ice cream.

Ahi Tuna Crisps

“One of our signature cultural components and the foundation of our brand is menu quality and evolution,” stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “As the next step in our East Coast Wings + Grill 2.0 initiative, the menu enhancement was carefully created to fit with the new 2.0 design elements. In addition to a modern, updated décor, we understand our guests are also looking for something new and exciting to delight taste buds.”

East Coast Wings + Grill has a history of winning over hearts and stomachs with its nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from nine heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s six-page menu includes burgers, salads, sandwiches, and more.

For more information on East Coast Wings + Grill or to find the nearest location, visit www.eastcoastwings.com.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill is a casual family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying wing flavors that can be paired with nine heat intensities. With numerous awards and accolades, the franchise has been noted on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Food Franchise” 2012-17, Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains, Franchise Times Magazine’s “Top 200+” list, Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Top 200” Food Franchises, among more. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

Contact:

Toni Lewin

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

tlewin@fishmanpr.com