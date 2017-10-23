East Coast Wings + Grill Spices Up Fall Season with New Menu and Offerings

Award-Winning Chicken Wing Concept Debuts Enhanced Menu with Craft Beer Pairings
Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill, a growing casual dining franchise acclaimed for its wide variety of nationally award-winning buffalo wing flavors made-to-order with the freshest ingredients, is unveiling its newest menu offerings highlighting comfort foods for the upcoming fall season. The fresh flavors and tantalizing dishes are currently available system-wide.
Providing guests with an array of new innovative creations, East Coast Wings + Grill will also be offering unique craft beer pairings to complement the dishes. With 15 new items ranging from entrée skillets to desserts, highlights include:
“One of our signature cultural components and the foundation of our brand is menu quality and evolution,” stated Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “As the next step in our East Coast Wings + Grill 2.0 initiative, the menu enhancement was carefully created to fit with the new 2.0 design elements. In addition to a modern, updated décor, we understand our guests are also looking for something new and exciting to delight taste buds.”
East Coast Wings + Grill has a history of winning over hearts and stomachs with its nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from nine heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s six-page menu includes burgers, salads, sandwiches, and more.
Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill is a casual family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying wing flavors that can be paired with nine heat intensities. With numerous awards and accolades, the franchise has been noted on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Food Franchise” 2012-17, Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains, Franchise Times Magazine’s “Top 200+” list, Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Top 200” Food Franchises, among more. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.
