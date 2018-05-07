East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C.

Casual-Dining Franchise Grows Presence in Home State with 28th Location

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Feeding statewide demand for an elevated casual-dining experience, East Coast Wings + Grill announced today it has signed a deal for a new restaurant in Albemarle to open third quarter of this year. The new location will be the brand’s 32nd in the state planned for operations in 2018, with at least 58 more corporate-owned and franchised restaurants planned in the Southeast for the next five years.

The new Albemarle location will be led by entrepreneurial team Terry Kimrey and Jeff Sepesi, who intend to open a future second location in nearby Asheboro. The Winston-Salem based Casual dining franchise has a dominant presence throughout the state, with locations throughout Suburban Charlotte, Triad Area and Eastern North Carolina markets.

“Our brand has a track record of success throughout North Carolina, proven through measureable benchmarks and KPIs which have complemented our growth,” said Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “As trusted local community leaders, Terry and Jeff will represent our restaurant brand enthusiastically and effectively in Albemarle.”

East Coast Wings + Grill locations are individually owned and operated by restauranteurs striving to produce profits backed by a lucrative, corporate business model. Driven by Unit Level Economics, East Coast Wings + Grill customizes its growth strategies dependent on its specific market. The company collects market-specific data to anticipate local demands and understand its regional consumer.

“We are confident that the Albemarle and surrounding communities will embrace the new restaurant as other consumers have around the state,” Kimrey said. “Between the quality and variety of the expanded menu items from wings to burgers to flatbreads to mac + cheese skillets combined with the superb training and tools provided by the East Coast Wings + Grill corporate support team, we are well positioned to succeed.”

Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from eight heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s menu also includes delicious burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business Magazine‘s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains. 2016- Ranked in the INC. 5000 of personally held corporations. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction.

Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying chicken wing flavors that can be paired with eight heat intensities—resulting in hundreds of delicious choices. The extensive menu also includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more – all using fresh ingredients. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.