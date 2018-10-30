East Coast Wings + Grill Sees Big Returns on Brand Initiatives

Emphasis on Menu, Décor and Guest Experience Drives Sales at Growing Family-Dining Franchise

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a growing restaurant franchise favored by wing lovers and millennial families alike, is seeing gains from investments in new menu innovation, guest service training and careful attention to details like craft beer initiatives and bar design.

In addition to its nationally acclaimed wings (60 different flavors and 7 heat indexes), ECW+G offers a diverse menu of signature burgers, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, tacos and a bevy of loaded appetizers and desserts. Each location also features over 16 local and national craft beer selections.

Devoting significant resources to menu R&D, interior design and guest experience training, the brand is experiencing strong sales performance, including:

Average unit-level earnings of 15% before (EBITDA)

Average unit-level net sales exceeding $1.5 million

A 2.33 to 1 return ratio on first-year sales to investment for franchisees

New ECW+G restaurants also pack a lot of punch into a smaller footprint. Decreasing in-store square footage by 27 percent resulted in a 30 percent reduction in development costs for franchisees.

Every Detail Counts

Restaurants implementing East Coast Wings + Grill 2.0 initiatives feature a contemporary interior design with an industrial feel, including brick walls, bold-lettered painted slogans, a warm color scheme and communal tables designed for family and group gatherings. Guest service training emphasizes friendly and positive interaction with guests, while new casual staff uniforms reflect the brand’s welcoming personality. Data proves the 2.0 model is working, with all new locations open reporting a 3.5 to 1 sales-to-investment ratio within the first year.

A Menu for Many Taste Buds

The brand’s selection of wing flavors, available in seven heat indexes, is sure to satisfy any wing connoisseur. But the “+ Grill” signals a wide selection of additional menu options designed to please millennial families, wing lovers and everyone between. The 2.0 menu includes everything from signature burger choices to salads & sandwiches, tacos, flatbreads, skillets and an expansive selection of appetizers and desserts. At the bar or dining tables, guests can choose from more than 16 local and national craft beer on tap.

Test, Test, Fine-Tune

Thoughtful about every item on its menu, ECW+G makes every menu decision with balance, profits and guest preferences in mind. Practices that underscore thoughtfulness include:

ECW+G conducts food focus groups open to loyalty members, every two weeks to test menu items and receive current feedback.

Culinary experts and chefs continually fine-tune food recipes to ensure a balance of flavor.

ECW+G places a conscious effort on food quality, while minimizing costs for franchisees.

“No decision is made without carefully testing it out and thinking it through. We pour significant time and resources to ensure we deliver consistently positive guest experiences,” said ECW+G President and CEO Sam Ballas. “Sales data shows our efforts are paying off, as we consistently improve upon our franchisee’s investment in our family-friendly franchise.”

Sam Ballas, President and CEO, East Coast Wings + Grill

About East Coast Wings + Grill

North Carolina based East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family-dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. The carefully selected menu has a variety of options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine‘s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains for the second consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

