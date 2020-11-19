East Coast Wings + Grill Remains Ahead of Supply Chain Pressures

Family-Dining Franchise Pairs Visibility and Action to Provide Solutions for Business Owners

Winston-Salem, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The leadership team at East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G) has continued to keep its franchise owners profitable throughout the pandemic thanks to its renowned focus on monitoring for and staying ahead of industry trends. Despite the tough economic climate, this unparalleled commitment from ECW+G executives has allowed the full-service, family-dining restaurant franchise to maintain its exceptional food quality and the consistency of its guest experience while also driving notable earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the store level.

Tom Scalese, Chief Operating Officer at ECW+G, has been serving up solutions for the company since 2008. Scalese brings 37 years of hospitality experience, including supply-chain and vendor-relationships management. Over the last few years, Scalese and his team have been preparing for the food cost inflation realities of today and next year.

“From strategic cost containment, having private labels, to proprietary products, our restaurant’s philosophy has always centered on finding the right products to prepare the best food,” said Scalese. “Price is always considered, but our long-range visibility and proactive action – whether it concerns the supply chain, the quality of available goods or the relationships with manufacturers – is what allows us to overcome obstacles quicker and more effectively.”

To mitigate potential shortages, Scalese and his team’s foresight allows ECW+G to notify franchisees weeks and months in advance with a well-educated, supply-chain forecast. From there, ECW+G minimizes any long periods of time without specific products by swapping them with preferable alternatives that franchisees and guests will enjoy.

“We’re in constant communication with our partners at U.S. Foodservice, the brand’s preferred manufacturers and third-party companies when needed and growers who consistently allocate for the ECW+G usage,” said Scalese. “Our franchisees’ stability and the steady sales they have experienced throughout the pandemic have only reinforced our reputation when establishing and maintaining these vendor relationships.”

The brand’s takeout-friendly options, including wings and family packs, have remained the most popular items. The current sales break down is 52% dine in, 48% takeout.

“This year has jumpstarted a brand-wide refinement process to ensure we’re following the data-driven systems in place,” said Sam Ballas, CEO of ECW+G. “The enhanced efficiencies of the East Coast Wings + Grill restaurant model provide franchisees with supply-chain solutions that keep sustainable EBIT and food quality front-and-center.”

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .

