East Coast Wings + Grill Opens in Charlotte (Steele Creek)

Multi-Unit Franchisee Continues Expansion, Set to Develop Second Location in South Charlotte

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill—a full-service, family-dining franchise renowned for its variety of buffalo wing sauces and heat indexes—is opening a new location in South Charlotte, N.C. in the Steele Creek area on Tuesday, May 7. Multi-unit owners Red Chillies Group will celebrate their second ECW+G restaurant with a ribbon cutting, live music and raffles at 5220 New Fashion Way in Charlotte.

This entrepreneurial group opened their first location in Waxhaw, N.C. last year. Given the brand’s history of winning over hearts and appetites, the Haval’s and partners knew Steele Creek residents would also enjoy creating their favorite wing sauce from the 60 flavor profiles and seven heat indexes available. In addition to wings, ECW+G offers a diverse menu of signature burgers, flatbreads and skillets. Each location also offers over 16 craft beer selections.

The Red Chillies partners are passionate about the hospitality industry and would like to drive this pursuit of expanding the business further. Looking to diversify their business portfolio and always wanting to open their own restaurant, the Haval’s knew they wanted to invest in a franchise that valued taste, menu innovation and exceptional food quality. They turned to ECW+G for those reasons, as well as for the franchise’s well-known focus on unit-level economics. As long-time North Carolina residents, the Haval’s and group believe in the area and are dedicated to supporting the economic growth of South Charlotte.

“We always wanted to open a place that people of all ages can enjoy,” said Vinod Haval, one of the co-owners and partners in Red Chilies Group. “East Coast Wings + Grill has an upbeat atmosphere where sports fans can enjoy a beer, eat chicken wings and catch a game with their friends while still remaining a welcoming place to treat the whole family to a nice lunch or dinner. The vast menu satisfies everyone.”

On top of the delicious, carefully-crafted menu options, locals will soon have an opportunity to cash in on Steele Creek’s weekly specials, including: Monday through Friday happy hour appetizers, Monday and Thursday wings specials and Wednesday’s kids 12 and under eat free.

The Steele Creek location will create 45-60 job opportunities and is accepting applications for all positions. To integrate the new business to the neighborhood, the Havals will also be hosting a community event benefitting a local charity in the coming months. More details to follow.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

North Carolina based East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family-dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. The carefully selected menu has a variety of options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains for the second consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

Contact:

Angelic Venegas

Senior Account Executive

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300 ext. 230