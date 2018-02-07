East Coast Wings + Grill Heats Things Up with Tennessee Expansion

The Popular Chicken Wing Franchise to Bring 7 Locations and 350 Jobs to Tennessee Markets

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill, a fast-growing, family dining franchise, has plans to expand throughout the state of Tennessee. With three existing units in Memphis, Kingsport, and Johnson City, the company has announced plans to open seven additional locations through franchise partnerships over the next two years. The new locations will create approximately 350 jobs among the Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga communities.

Headquartered in North Carolina, the company plans to continue development through westward expansion, seeking Tennessee as one of its main target markets. “We look forward to bringing our family-driven restaurant to these communities. The variety of foods offered on our menu – from wings to burgers to flatbreads to mac + cheese skillets – means every family member, friend, or tourist, can enjoy an East Coast Wings dining experience,” says Mark Lyso, Executive VP of Operations of East Coast Wings + Grill.

Lyso is actively seeking qualified franchisee partners to open their own restaurants in the Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga regions. “We’ve witnessed the success of our franchisees and are thrilled to continue development to allow other entrepreneurs to flourish with the support of our proven franchise system,” Lyso adds. More specifically, East Coast Wings + Grill plans to open four restaurants in Nashville, two in Knoxville, and one in Chattanooga.

East Coast Wings + Grill locations are individually owned and operated by restauranteurs striving to produce profits backed by a lucrative, corporate business model. Driven by Unit Level Economics, the company utilizes its data to enhance profitability and reduce any potential inconsistencies for each of its individual franchisees.

“A unique component of franchising with East Coast Wings + Grill is that we encourage company-wide transparency, such as engaging our franchisees in involvement on menu, training, and marketing initiatives,” says Sam Ballas, CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “We rely on this open-communication philosophy to continuously improve the business on both the corporate and individual franchise levels.”

Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from eight heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s menu also includes delicious burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured itself a top spot for the second consecutive year on Restaurant Business Magazine‘s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains. 2016- Ranked in the INC. 5000 of personally held corporations. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 395 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction.

Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying chicken wing flavors that can be paired with eight heat intensities—resulting in hundreds of delicious choices. The extensive menu also includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more – all using fresh ingredients. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Jami Jacobs

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300 x242

jjacobs@fishmanpr.com