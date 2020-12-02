East Coast Wings + Grill Giving Back to Local Foodbanks Nationwide This Holiday Season

Full-Service Restaurant Franchise Partners with Campbell Soup Company for 2020 Giveback Initiative

Winston-Salem, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The holiday season is a special time of year to reflect and give back to those in need, and this year, East Coast Wings + Grill is teaming up with an iconic food brand to bring support to local foodbanks across the country.

In partnership with the Campbell Soup Company, each ECW+G location nationwide will serve bowls of delicious Campbell’s soup while supplies last, as a limited-time menu item beginning Tuesday, December 8. In turn, 100 percent of the proceeds from each restaurant will go directly to foodbanks in their local communities.

“At East Coast Wings + Grill, we take a lot of pride in being an active pillar of the community,” said CEO Sam Ballas. “Thanks to help from a great partner in Campbell’s, this initiative allows us to not only support and give back to some really great organizations, but it also gets our guests involved in the process. It’s all about paying it forward, and none of this would be possible without their ongoing loyal support.”

Last year, the franchise system was able to collectively donate over $7,000 dollars to local food banks through its holiday give back promotion. This year, the restaurant owners are eager to surpass and more than double their contribution to community food banks with the help of their faithful guests.

For guests who want to give back by purchasing Campbell’s soup, please visit your local ECW+G and/or enjoy some soup on-the-go.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights Buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Angelic Venegas

Fishman PR

847-945-1300

avenegas@fishmanpr.com

The post East Coast Wings + Grill Giving Back to Local Foodbanks Nationwide This Holiday Season first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.