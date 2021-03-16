East Coast Wings + Grill Donates Nearly $22,000 to Food Banks across the Southeast

The Full-Service, Family-Dining Franchise Donates 100 Percent of Campbell Soup Proceeds

Winston-Salem, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) East Coast Wings + Grill , the casual dining franchise teamed up with Campbell Soup to offer franchise owners and their loyal guests an opportunity to donate 100 percent of the proceeds raised from soup sales, over the holiday season.

The family-dining franchise doubled its projected contribution and the 36 locations collectively were able to donate nearly $22,000 to local food banks across the southeast.

East Coast Wings + Grill has multiple locations in North Carolina and Tennessee, along with locations in Virginia, Texas and Pennsylvania. Each location chose a nearby food bank to donate 100 percent of the proceeds and those selected included: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Mid-South Food Bank, Philabundance, San Antonio Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Second Harvest of Metrolina, Second Harvest of Northwest North Carolina and Stanly County Ministries.

“This initiative was an extension of the community-driven culture at East Coast Wings + Grill and each franchise owner’s commitment to serve local causes,” said President and CEO Sam Ballas. “From the owners to the staff, each want to provide more than quality food, service and a welcoming family-friendly dining experience but to be a partner for good in the communities they serve.”

Even throughout the pandemic, sales have remained consistent, due to the community’s ongoing support of these restaurant owners, knowing that each have given back through local sponsorships, donations and/or hosting fundraiser events.

Ballas continued, “The franchisees have a real sense of pride when it comes to the support of their loyal guests and this continues to remind them of why they chose to open and operate a local restaurant concept with the strength and capabilities to give back generously, especially through tough times.”

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .

