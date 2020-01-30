East Coast Wings + Grill Donates $8,000 to Food Banks across the Southeast

The Full-Service, Family-Dining Franchise Collectively Donated 10 percent of Holiday Gift Card Sales

Winston-Salem, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) East Coast Wings + Grill , the casual dining franchise donated $8,000 to local food banks across the southeast. To do something special this past holiday season, ECW+G corporate pledged to donate 10 percent of net holiday gift card sales on behalf of its 36 locations to community food banks.

The franchise has kicked off the year by delivering checks to the 10 pre-selected food banks. With the majority of ECW+G locations in North Carolina and Tennessee, the franchise chose to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. Other ECW+G locations chose food banks in Philadelphia, Virginia and Texas.

“At ECW+G, our franchisees embed themselves in the communities they serve,” said President and CEO Sam Ballas. “The franchisees who succeed are the ones who embrace our culture of service leadership among their employees, put the guests first and want to give back to our communities.”

The initiative was an extension of the community-driven culture at East Coast Wings + Grill and a commitment to serving local causes. In addition to quality food, service and a welcoming family-friendly dining experience, ECW+G franchisees often choose to host a charity day in lieu of a traditional grand opening celebration, sponsor local sports teams and non-profit organizations and/or host their own fundraising events as a way to say ‘thank you’ to their local communities.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .