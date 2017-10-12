East Coast Wings + Grill Continues North Carolina Growth with New Signed Agreement

Casual Dining Franchise Aggressively Expands throughout Southeastern Region Expansion with New Market Sold

Steel Creek, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill, a growing casual dining franchise acclaimed for its wide variety of nationally award-winning buffalo wing flavors made-to-order with the freshest ingredients, is expanding its footprint throughout the southeastern region of the United States with a signed franchise agreement in Steel Creek, North Carolina.

Continuing to cement itself as casual dining leader in North Carolina, the Steel Creek agreement marks the third sold in North Carolina over the last few months. Breaking into new a new market Red Chilies, LLC will be introducing the East Coast Wings + Grill concept to the Mecklenburg County community.

“We are excited to begin our journey with East Coast Wings + Grill and bring such a great concept to the Steel Creek community,” said Suman Haval of Red Chilies, LLC. “We are joining the brand at a pivotal time as it evolves with market trends and elevates its entire system, look, and menu—we are thrilled to join a franchise system that is taking the nation by storm with rapid growth.”

The news of the agreement comes on the heels of the announcement regarding East Coast Wings + Grill’s recently unveiled brand reinvention, featuring an evolved design, new branding elements and an updated menu. Dubbed East Coast Wings + Grill 2.0, the upgraded model elevates nearly every platform of the brand while decreasing franchise costs, a strategic move for the growing brand.

“I am pleased with our strategic plan of growth for the Southeast market,” stated Sam Ballas, President & CEO of East Coast Wings + Grill. “Our goal has always been and will continue to be finding quality franchisees who are driven and coachable in key target markets. Suman and her investment group embody these characteristics and have a background of franchise experience and thorough knowledge necessary to successfully operate a franchise. We are excited to see them flourish in such a great community.”

With more than 60 locations currently operating or in various stages of development, East Coast Wings + Grill plans to open an additional 11 locations in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia by year end 2018. Offering a franchise opportunity that revolves around strong unit level economics, franchisees can expect an initial investment ranging from $650,000 to $1,000,000.

Known for its wide variety of buffalo wings, East Coast Wings + Grill offers nationally award-winning wing sauces that are mixed to order with the freshest ingredients. Inspired by different cultures—The Islands, Tex Mex, Classic American, Asian, Southern BBQ, European, Bayou and more—at East Coast Wings + Grill, community members can enjoy dozens of flavors of chicken wings and choose from nine heat intensities, resulting in hundreds of possible combinations that can be added to most entrees and of course, wings. While wings remain a staple, the restaurant’s menu also includes delicious burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

For more information on the East Coast Wings + Grill franchise opportunity, visit http://eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

About East Coast Wings + Grill

Based in North Carolina, East Coast Wings + Grill is a casual family dining franchise that puts the spotlight on buffalo wings. With more than 60 locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise caters to chicken wing lovers by offering dozens of varying wing flavors that can be paired with nine heat intensities. With numerous awards and accolades, the franchise has been noted on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Food Franchise” 2012-17, Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of the fastest-growing U.S. mid-size restaurant chains, Franchise Times Magazine’s “Top 200+” list, Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Top 200” Food Franchises, among more. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com.

