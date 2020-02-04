East Coast Wings + Grill Celebrates Guests, Employees with “Create Your Flavor” Contest

Chance to Win Free Wings for a Year, Have Flavor Idea Added to Menu

Winston-Salem, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) East Coast Wings + Grill , a full-service family restaurant known nationally for its variety of award-winning heat indexes and wing flavors, is taking its “your wings … your way” slogan to a whole new level with its latest “Create Your Flavor” promotion.

From February 3 – 17, ECW+G is encouraging both guests and its employees to share their most creative and mouth-watering wing flavors. Both flavor entries, one from a guest and one from an employee, will appear indefinitely on ECW+G’s new menu debuting in April 2020. The winning guest will receive free wings for a year and the winning employee will receive a $250 Visa gift card.

“We’re about creating the best experience for our guests and employees every time they walk through our doors,” said CEO Sam Ballas. “So, we thought, ‘Why not give them the opportunity to help us create that experience with a wing flavor of their own?’ This contest is a fun and effective way of letting both groups know we care about their ideas and how we can make ECW+G even better.”

To qualify, entrants must provide a clever and family-appropriate name to their wing flavor along with a list of necessary ingredients and a recipe. The ECW+G research and development team will review each submission and judge wing flavors based on taste, uniqueness and how well they align with the brand and fit the current menu. Winners will be notified ahead of the new April menu release.

The two winning entries will join a menu lineup that features 60 different wing flavors – each made with fresh ingredients and mixed-to-order with one of ECW+G’s seven award-winning heat indexes. All wing flavors are also categorized into one of six flavor profiles: Savory, American Classics, Sweet + Heat, Dry Rub, Fusion and BBQ Favorites.

To submit an entry to the “Create Your Flavor” Contest, please email your flavor name, recipe and ingredients to flavor@eastcoastwings.com

About East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is a full-service, family-dining franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. The thoughtfully-crafted menu also offers a variety of other options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60-nationwide locations currently operating or in various stages of development, the franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-sized restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction. For more information about East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .