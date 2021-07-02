East Bay’s iniBurger Partners With HERS Breast Cancer Foundation To Provide Survivors With Post-Surgical Support

July 2nd – 10th, 20% Of Sales Will Be Donated To Individuals Recovering From Breast Cancer

Pleasanton, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) iniBurger , the community-centric gourmet burger concept, headquartered in the East Bay, is partnering with HERS Breast Cancer Foundation for a week long fundraiser where 20% of sales from July 2nd to 10th will be donated to directly providing breast cancer survivors with post-surgical products, services, and emotional support. The upcoming philanthropic partnership is one of many charitable efforts the fast-casual concept is involved in, staying true to their core tenant of serving the community that serves them. Diners can donate 20% of their purchase to HERS by mentioning the code “HERS” at checkout for in-store orders and orders placed over the phone. Customers placing their orders on iniBurger’s website through Chownow can use promo code “HERS” upon checkout.

Since opening their doors in July of 2020, the founder of the 100% halal burger concept, Abdul Popal, and his wife and business partner Leeza Popal have built philanthropy and support of the community into the brand. The fast-casual has committed to donating a percentage of all profits from both the Pleasanton and Fremont locations to charitable organizations. Charitable partners have included nonprofits Action Against Hunger and the Bay Area Rescue Mission, which offers supportive services for individuals and families facing homelessness or otherwise in need of a hot meal and a place to sleep. To date, iniBurger has donated over $10,000 to varying causes across their communities.

“Our brand has four concrete tenets – Custom, Clean, Community, and Halal,” says Leeza Popal. “Our commitment to the community means supporting our neighbors who do so much to support us. We are proud and honored to be partnering with HERS Breast Cancer Foundation in the HERS x iniBurger fundraiser and look forward to continuing to work closely with this organization that holds a big piece of our hearts.”

iniBurger’s two locations in Pleasanton and Fremont are both open seven days a week. The Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11) and Fremont location (44029 Osgood Rd. #149) are open Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday through Saturday 11am-9:30pm. For more information, visit www.iniBurger.com or follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial to keep up to date on the latest news and updates.

About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet customizable burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger’s philosophy is four-fold: Custom, Clean, Community and Halal. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preferences. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, clean, natural and 100% halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com .

