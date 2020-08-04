Earn Your Chops with Original ChopShop’s Highly Anticipated New App

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body launches internal delivery and innovative App and loyalty program on Aug. 11

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop – an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice – is making it easier and faster for guests to “Fuel their Well-Being” with the debut of internal delivery, along with its new App and Chops rewards program .

Beginning Aug. 11, Original ChopShop fans will be able to order ahead and skip the line, receive fast, free delivery and pay with their App, all while earning their Chops! The Original ChopShop App is focused on creating a faster, more convenient digital experience for guests. App users will acquire Chops (points) with every purchase and then have the freedom to choose their own rewards. The more Chops that guests earn, the more rewards options they have. For example, with 50 Chops, guests can choose to redeem a free cookie or 16-ounce tea or lemonade, or they can accumulate more Chops to receive larger items like acai bowls, salads or even a $20 Shop credit!

In addition to its new App and loyalty program, the neighborhood eatery is also extending its feel-good experience into its guests’ homes with the launch of internal delivery. Original ChopShop is now equipped with a team of delivery drivers who safely deliver orders placed directly through originalchopshop.com or the App. Guests who order direct no longer must choose between quality, speed or price. Compared to orders placed through third-party providers such as DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates, orders placed directly through originalchopshop.com will be:

25% less expensive

Delivered up to 15 minutes faster

Delivered by an Original ChopShop team member when available

“By adding internal delivery and a loyalty App, we have made two major enhancements to our online/digital ordering experience,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “In business, there is a saying that ‘among speed, price and quality, you can only achieve two at any given time.’ However, we have found a way to offer all three with the implementation of these new initiatives. Our guests will not only have a more convenient way to order our ‘Just Feel Good Food,’ but they will be able to get the food faster and less expensive by ordering directly through our platform with the added benefit of generating loyalty rewards simultaneously.”

To sign up for the Chops rewards program, download the Original ChopShop App in the Apple or Google Play store. To learn more about user benefits, visit originalchopshop.com/loyalty-rewards .

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 15 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.