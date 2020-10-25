Early voting starts Monday. Here’s how to cast your ballot and make sense of county charter amendments.

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
October 25, 2020 | 5:30am
Anne Arundel County voters who wish to cast their vote in person this election cycle can begin doing so Monday at 7 a.m. at any one of seven voting centers that will open around the county. Election Director Joe Torre expects voters to begin lining up by 6:30 a.m.Early voting is available from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. starting Monday through Nov. 2. Election Day hours are the same, but voters have 31 location options. Unlike a typical election year, voters can visit any voting center in the county and are not bound to the precinct in their district.