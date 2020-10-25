Early voting starts Monday. Here’s how to cast your ballot and make sense of county charter amendments.

Anne Arundel County voters who wish to cast their vote in person this election cycle can begin doing so Monday at 7 a.m. at any one of seven voting centers that will open around the county. Election Director Joe Torre expects voters to begin lining up by 6:30 a.m.Early voting is available from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. starting Monday through Nov. 2. Election Day hours are the same, but voters have 31 location options. Unlike a typical election year, voters can visit any voting center in the county and are not bound to the precinct in their district.