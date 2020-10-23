Emily Opilo / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Early voting in Maryland begins Monday. Here’s what to know.

October 23, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Emily Opilo / Baltimore Sun

Early voting starts Monday in Maryland. Here’s what you need to know.