Early bird tickets for Kultura Festival to be released next week

With a reputation for tickets selling out quickly, Kultura Festival announced Monday that it would be releasing a limited number of discounted tickets next week.

The annual festival, now in its fourth year, is put on by Filipino Kitchen and will be returning Aug. 19 to Emporium Logan Square. The festival aims to highlight Filipino-American food and arts in Chicago and the Midwest.

Early bird tickets for adults will be $10 each and go on sale April 23. Only 100 tickets will be available. Traditionally, tickets have been $20. Early bird tickets for students, senior citizens and children 6-11 will also be available for $5 each. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

