Earl of Sandwich Opens Fifth Las Vegas Location

“World’s Greatest Hot Sandwich” franchise opens in the Fashion Show Mall

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Earl of Sandwich, a fast-casual restaurant franchise co-founded by a direct descendant of the actual Earl of Sandwich, has expanded its Las Vegas footprint with the opening of the first of three restaurants planned for the area.

Located in the first level of the Fashion Show Mall at 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd. #1610, the restaurant is owned and operated by Las Vegas local, Aman Singh. He also has plans for two more Earl of Sandwich locations in Henderson and Centennial Parkway.

“I couldn’t be more excited about becoming a part of the Earl of Sandwich family,” Singh said. “I was introduced to the brand by being a customer first, and after trying the sandwiches, I knew it was a brand I wanted to be a part of.”

Since moving to the Las Vegas area 13 years ago, Singh and his family have fully embraced becoming a part of the community through entrepreneurship and engagement. Singh owns four Seven-Eleven locations in addition to his new Earl of Sandwich locations.

“I always dreamed of owning my own business,” added Singh. “Opening my first Earl of Sandwich is the culmination of hard work and dedication to the first businesses, and I am excited to see what the future will hold.”

The Earl of Sandwich concept revolves around the story of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. He was a British nobleman and avid gambler who, not wanting to leave the card table to eat, asked for a serving of roast beef to be placed between two slices of bread so he could eat with his hands. Thus, the sandwich was born in 1762. Some 242 years later, Lord John Montagu, the 11th Earl of Sandwich and direct descendant of the inventor of the sandwich, partnered with Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood®, to reclaim and reinvent the greatest of all quick food.

At the heart of the Earl of Sandwich menu is an assortment of signature hot sandwiches made by hand and made to order using the best quality ingredients and served on warm artisan bread. Signature sandwiches include the Full Montagu®, which builds roast beef, turkey, swiss, and cheddar, plus the Original 1762®, with roast beef, cheddar, and horseradish for a take on classic British Sunday roasts.

The restaurant also offers freshly tossed green salads, hand-crafted wraps, freshly baked desserts and a variety of grab and go options.

“I am thrilled to see Earl of Sandwich continue its growth in the Las Vegas community,” said Robert Earl, a founding partner of Earl of Sandwich and founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood®. “We are excited to continue to grow our presence in the area and to bring the same delicious gourmet sandwiches, salads and wraps to new customers. We are confident it will become the go-to place to dine, carry out, or for any catering needs.”

About Earl of Sandwich

Founded in 2004, Earl of Sandwich® is an Orlando, Florida-based fast-casual restaurant franchise that pays tribute to the art of sandwiches with fresh-baked artisan bread and the finest ingredients for its hot sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, wraps, pizza breads and freshly baked desserts. Co-founded by John Montagu, a direct descendent of the of the actual Earl of Sandwich, and Robert Earl, founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood®, the restaurant chain currently has more than 30 restaurants open and operating in 13 states, and one in France. For more information, visit www.earlofsandwichusa.com.

