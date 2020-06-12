Earl Enterprises Acquires Brio Italian Grille and Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Earl Enterprises announced today the asset acquisition of BRIO Italian Grille and BRAVO! Italian Kitchen from FoodFirst Global Restaurants. BRIO and BRAVO! join Earl Enterprises’ existing collection of restaurants that include Planet Hollywood®, Buca di Beppo®, Bertucci’s®, Earl of Sandwich®, Chicken Guy! ®, and more.

“We’re very excited about adding these restaurants to our group and look forward to not only investing in the future of BRIO and BRAVO!, but also the employees who are the backbone of these two restaurants,” said Robert Earl, Chairman of Earl Enterprises. “As a bright light in this challenging time, once all locations are fully operational, we look forward to welcoming back more than 4,000 employees who have been in limbo since FoodFirst filed for bankruptcy.”

BRIO Italian Grille is a polished Italian restaurant serving dishes that include Pasta Alla Vodka, Chicken Limone, Gorgonzola Salmon Fresca, and more. Focused on using only the finest and freshest ingredients, BRIO (meaning “lively” or “full of life”) operates under the philosophy that “to eat well is to live well.” Their goal is to bring the gracious hospitality and exquisite authenticity of a rustic Italian country villa into each of their restaurants. BRIO has locations in 12 states, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Utah.

At BRAVO! Italian Kitchen, guests can expect made-to-order Italian cuisine such as Chicken Marsala, Chicken Parmesan, and Pasta Woozie featuring grilled chicken, fresh fettuccine and house alfredo, and more. Prepared to perfection based on traditional regional recipes, these classic dishes, combined with an ambiance created to mirror that of a lively family gathering, ensures an unparalleled dining experience for guests. BRAVO! restaurants currently operate across 12 states, including Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Fans of these two beloved restaurants can rest assured that the inspired cuisine, gracious service, and unique charm that make up the brand identities of BRIO and BRAVO! will not only be preserved but nurtured to reach even greater heights by Earl Enterprises through their steadfast devotion to cultivating an environment for exceptional hospitality.

About BRIO Italian Grille

BRIO Italian Grille is a casually elegant restaurant that takes its inspiration from Italy’s famed Amalfi Coast. The chef-driven menu is rooted in the Italian Mediterranean style of cooking with dishes that feature only the freshest ingredients and recipes that have been handed down for generations, as well as luxury wine offered by the bottle imported directly from Italy. The perfect setting for creating mealtime memories, BRIO is passionately dedicated to providing an elevated ambiance that evokes timeless refinement and welcomes guests into the sanctity of their restaurants with the most gracious hospitality. For more information, visit www.BRIOitalian.com or follow along on Facebook @BRIOItalian, Twitter@BRIOItalian, or Instagram @BRIOTuscanGrille.

About BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen embraces the Italian Mediterranean way of joyful cooking, dining, and living that has been passed down for generations. Drawing inspiration from the renowned Amalfi Coast, the restaurant relies on recipes that feature handpicked ingredients to prepare exceptional dishes made from scratch. The menu emphasizes the use of classic regional staples such as fresh lemons, stone-pressed extra virgin olive oil, Mediterranean olives, and vine-ripened tomatoes. From seafood to pasta to pizza complemented by a selection of house wines, BRAVO! promises guests chef-crafted dishes that delicately balance flavors and textures to create meals that transport them to the Italian countryside for an unmatched dining experience. For more information, visit www.bravoitalian.com or follow along on Facebook @BravoItalian, Twitter @Bravo_Italian, or Instagram @BravoCucina.

About Earl Enterprises

Earl Enterprises is a recognized leader in the hospitality industry, building innovative, sustainable brands that guests can enjoy today and in the future, including restaurant brands Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Bertucci’s, Earl of Sandwich, Chicken Guy!, and more.

Media Contacts:

Amy Sadowsky

Earl Enterprises

asadowsky@earlenterprise.com

Lauren Polhill

Allied Global Marketing

lpolhill@alliedglobalmarketing.com