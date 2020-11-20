Seth Wenig
Eagles will be forced to wear masks during games in Philadelphia, according to new state regulations

November 20, 2020 | 10:02am
From www.mcall.com
Seth Wenig

Eagles players forced by new state mandate to wear masks even during games while in Philadelphia.