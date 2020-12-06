Matt Ludtke
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Eagles bench Carson Wentz during game against Packers; Jalen Hurts throws TD, sparks team in comeback attempt

December 6, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Nick Fierro
Matt Ludtke

The Philadelphia Eagles benched Carson Wentz during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.