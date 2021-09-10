During Hispanic Heritage Month, Celebrate National Guacamole Day at Uncle Julio’s

Free Guacamole offered with new loyalty program sign-ups

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Delicious Haas avocados paired with fresh mix-ins like crisp onions and vine-ripened tomatoes make guacamole just the way you like it. On National Guacamole Day September 16, enjoy a guacamole from Uncle Julio’s to celebrate guac the way it was meant to be enjoyed (fresh!) and acknowledge it as one of the many contributions of the Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month.

For a complimentary order of guacamole, guests 18 and older can sign up for the Amigo Especial Loyalty Program in an Uncle Julio’s restaurant or at UncleJulios.com . It’s free to sign up for the program, which simply requires a valid e-mail address. Guests can begin accruing points toward free dessert, priority seating, an appetizer fiesta and more – and they can get their complimentary guacamole on National Guacamole Day, or on their next visit. (Complimentary guacamole is valid for new member sign-ups only.)

Guests dining in (or enjoying the weather on an Uncle Julio’s patio!) can request a large Prepared to Order Guacamole. Guests select from a variety of fresh ingredients, including onions, cilantro, jalapenos, tomatoes and more to be added to their Haas avocados, which are freshly mashed and mixed with all their preferred ingredients. Prepared to Order Guacamole is served in a hand-carved stone Molcajete for guests to enjoy at their leisure with warm, fresh tortilla chips. The Molcajete is yet another aspect of Hispanic culture – this Mexican mortar made of volcanic stone has been used for thousands of years by pre-Hispanic culures like the Aztecs and Mayans. And guac tastes delish out of this dish!

Did you know that avocados are native to Mexico? Guacamole is one of the many culinary creations from the Hispanic culture, a culture that Uncle Julio’s is proud to celebrate every day and especially during National Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 – October 15. The histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America are part of the rich tapestry of America. This month, Uncle Julio’s highlights the Latino, Hispanic and Latinx communities by sharing perspectives of Hispanic team members, hyper-regional recipes, music that moves us, cultural centers to discover and more. Find this celebration in Uncle Julio’s restaurants, in information placed in to-go orders and on UncleJulios.com .

What goes better with guacamole than delicious margaritas (an invention of Mexican-American Francisco Morales)? Join Uncle Julio’s for happy hour on September 16 from 3 to 6 p.m., when dine-in guests have their choice of a Julio’s Gold Margarita, Frozen ‘Rita or Swirl Margarita for only $5 each (at participating locations). To-go customers have their choice of Frozen ‘Ritas or Swirl Margaritas for only $5 each (also only at participating locations).

Uncle Julio’s serves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com , or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJulios and Instagram @UncleJuliosMexican .

