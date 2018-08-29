Dunlays on Clark, D.O.C. Wine Bar about to close

Dunlays on Clark and D.O.C. Wine Bar, the restaurants that launched the 4 Star Restaurant Group, will close Sept. 15.

In a release, founder and president Caren Leonard said the restaurants were closing because of the inability to negotiate a new lease.

Dunlays on Clark (2600 N. Clark St.) opened in 2003; D.O.C. Wine Bar opened next door (2602 N. Clark St.) in 2005. Leonard and co-founder Doug Dunlay have added seven restaurants since then, notably Frasca, Smoke Daddy, Crosby’s Kitchen and Ella Elli.

“We feel honored to have served the Lincoln Park community and would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years,” Dunlay said.

All employees of Dunlays on Clark and D.O.C. Wine Bar have been placed at another 4 Star restaurant, Leonard said.

