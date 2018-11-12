Dunkin’ unveils remodeled Coopersburg restaurant, planning new eatery in Hanover Township

“America runs on Dunkin’” and as such, the coffee and doughnut chain is making moves in the Lehigh Valley.

Dunkin’ Donuts, which announced in September that it was dropping the word “Donuts” from its branding, last week unveiled a newly-remodeled restaurant at 318 S. Third St. in Coopersburg.

The Massachusetts-based chain, with more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries, also is planning to anchor a proposed strip center, set to open next year on Route 512 in Hanover Township, Northampton County, according to Ayon Codner, vice president of the James Balliett Commercial Group, which is handling leasing.

Coopersburg’s “next generation concept store,” which opened Nov. 6, aims to bring guests “greater comfort and accessibility, and to continue to keep people energized while they’re on-the-go,” according to a news release.

The restaurant features a modern look — complete with a warmer interior color palette and comfortable, high- and low-top seating — that provides a “fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment for guests,” according to the release.

Other changes include an open-concept layout, increased energy efficiency designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant and an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffee, iced tea, cold-brew coffee and nitro-infused, cold-brew coffee.

The restaurant, which employs approximately 18 crew members, is run by franchisee Perry Shah of RS Dough Inc. Shah operates 10 Dunkin’ restaurants throughout greater Philadelphia area.

The Coopersburg Dunkin’, offering free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru, is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In Hanover Township, the upcoming Dunkin’ restaurant will be one of five tenants of a proposed strip center at 4098 Bath Pike, Codner said. The site previously housed Lehigh Valley Home & Garden Center, which moved to Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township.

The James Balliet Commercial Group is in talks with a few other prospective tenants, including salons and other restaurants, but no deals have been finalized, Codner said.

“We’re planning on building in early spring of next year,” Codner said.

According to a Sept. 25 news release, Dunkin’ Donuts, founded in 1950, has been on a first-name basis with its fans long before the introduction of its iconic tagline, “America runs on Dunkin’.”

In recognition of customers affectionately referring to the brand as “Dunkin’” over the years, and as one of many steps to transform itself into a premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand, the company unveiled its new branding that recognizes its name simply as “Dunkin’” at its Global Franchisee Convention. The change will officially take place in January.

The new branding conveys the company’s focus on “serving great coffee fast, while embracing Dunkin’s heritage” by retaining its familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font, introduced in 1973, according to the release.

Beginning the first of the year, the new branding will appear on packaging, as well as the company’s advertising, website and social channels. Going forward, the new “Dunkin’” logo will also be featured on exterior and interior signage on all new and remodeled stores in the U.S. and, eventually, internationally. The brand tested the new logo extensively, including on exterior signage at Dunkin’ locations featuring its next generation design concept over the past year.

“Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin’ experience for our customers,” David Hofmann, Dunkin’ Brands’ CEO and Dunkin’ U.S. president, said in the release. “From our next generation restaurants, to our menu innovation, on-the-go ordering and value offerings, all delivered at the speed of Dunkin’, we are working to provide our guests with great beverages, delicious food and unparalleled convenience.”

Although the word “donuts” will no longer appear in the company’s logo or branding, doughuts will remain a significant focus for the brand. As a top doughnut retailer, selling more than 2.9 billion doughnuts and doughnut hole treats known as Munchkins annually worldwide, each Dunkin’ restaurant is required to make the most popular doughnuts available every day, along with local favorites.

