Dunkin’ Takes Over National Coffee Day: This Year, It’s National Dunkin’ Day

Dunkin’s celebration includes a free medium hot or iced coffee (with any purchase) at Dunkin’ restaurants across the U.S. on September 29

Can’t get your Dunkin’ fix on National Dunkin’ Day? Everyone can celebrate with new merchandise and a chance to receive a special Dunkin’ care package

Canton, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dunkin’ has been keeping millions of Americans running for decades, and is recognized as one of the country’s most-loved brands. This year, in celebration of its passionate fans and everyone across the U.S. for whom Dunkin’ is synonymous with great coffee, Dunkin’ is making it official by renaming National Coffee Day on September 29 as National Dunkin’ Day.

Coffee lovers will be able to celebrate National Dunkin’ Day in the best way possible: with a free medium hot or iced coffee (with any purchase) at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, September 29. To further plus-up National Dunkin’ Day, anyone anywhere in the U.S. can take part in the celebration, with a chance to win an ultimate Dunkin’ care package. Beginning September 24 and while supplies last, devoted Dunkin’ fans can also purchase limited-run National Dunkin’ Day merchandise online at ShopDunkin.com .

“For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice. We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running,” said Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin’.

National Dunkin’ Day Brings Free Dunkin’ Coffee Nationwide

Dunkin’ is bringing the energy and excitement to National Dunkin’ Day, and showing its appreciation for fans by making it easy for everyone to celebrate the day with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee in hand. On Tuesday, September 29, Dunkin’ will offer guests a free medium hot or iced coffee (with any purchase) at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across the U.S.* Dunkin’s lineup of quality hot and iced coffee choices includes its beloved Original Blend, Dark Roast and Dunkin’ Decaf, which are all freshly brewed in-store.

Celebrate National Dunkin’ Day Anywhere

For anyone who can’t make it to Dunkin’ for a free coffee on National Dunkin’ Day, the brand is brewing up another way to give guests a taste of Dunkin’, no matter where they are. Dunkin’ has created the ultimate care package to give coffee drinkers anywhere in the U.S. the chance to celebrate National Dunkin’ Day the right way. The special Dunkin’ kit includes Dunkin’ ready-to-drink iced coffee, K-Cup® pods, packaged coffee, Post Cereals made with Dunkin’ coffee , Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer Singles, tumblers, masks, stickers, temporary tattoos, tote bags, and other surprises.

For the chance to receive a National Dunkin’ Day care package, fans can comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter post on September 23 with the emoji that best describes themselves before having their Dunkin’ and tag a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes. A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET on September 23. NoPurchNec. Legal US/DC res 18+. Ends 9/23/2020. For official rules, visit DDSweeps.com .

The brand will also be delivering the exclusive care packages to select fans who do not currently live close enough to a Dunkin’ store to celebrate National Dunkin’ Day. The brand has identified 20 social media fans that expressed they miss their daily Dunkin’ run, and will surprise them with a special delivery on National Dunkin’ Day so they too can enjoy the day.

Display Your Dunkin’ Devotion and Coffee Cravings

For those who know running on Dunkin’ is a lifestyle as much as a coffee choice, the brand is rolling out special, limited-run National Dunkin’ Day merchandise for Dunkin’ diehards and coffee lovers to show their pride. Featuring bold, original, animated graphics designed by creative partner Jones Knowles Ritchie, the fun, new apparel and accessories explore the funny and relatable ways fans interact with Dunkin’s beloved coffee, with sayings such as “My Blood Type is Dunkin'” and “I Only Need Dunkin’ On Days Ending in Y.”

All items will be available on ShopDunkin.com beginning September 24, while supplies last.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*Limit one per order, per day. Excludes Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew. Espresso shots, flavors and dairy alternatives may be an additional charge. Excludes Gift Card purchases. Not available on delivery platforms or with guest checkout on the mobile app. Cannot be combined with other discount, coupon or reward.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Contact:

Laura Wanerka

Dunkin’ Brands

781-737-5200

press@dunkinbrands.com

The post Dunkin' Takes Over National Coffee Day: This Year, It's National Dunkin' Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.