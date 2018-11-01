Dunkin’ Serves a Sweet Thank You on Veterans Day: Free Donut to All Veterans and Active Duty Military on November 11

Brand continues its ongoing support for those who serve through efforts including its Coffee for Our Troops program

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ will once again celebrate Veterans Day with a sweet salute to those who serve our country. On Sunday, November 11, at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, veterans and active duty military are eligible to receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.* This is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to show its support and appreciation for those who serve.

“Dunkin’ has a long and proud history of recognizing U.S. veterans and active duty military year-round for their selfless sacrifice and commitment to keeping our country safe,” said Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ U.S. “On behalf of our franchisees, several of whom are veterans themselves, we are proud to express our appreciation and gratitude to these brave and heroic men and women in Dunkin’ restaurants this Veterans Day.”

Dunkin’ is honored to serve veterans and active duty military at its restaurants, including at 44 military locations on bases around the world. Additionally, through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Under the program, each week the company sends a case of coffee to deployed troops based on recommendations from friends, family members or troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent 10 cases of coffee each week.

Fans who wish to submit the name of a deployed member of the United States armed forces can do so at https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en/about/contact-us/military-coffee-request. Dunkin’ will surprise some of these members with a case of the brand’s ground Original Blend Coffee.

Dunkin’ has been serving guests its signature donuts for more than 68 years. Dunkin’ is the #1 retailer of donuts in America, and sells more than 2.9 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide. Within the United States, Dunkin’ offers beloved flavors such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed Cake and Chocolate Frosted, as well as fun seasonal varieties, including the fall favorite Pumpkin Spice Donut.

* No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Limit one per customer. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

