Dunkin’s Out-of-This-World Seasonal Menu Features Cosmic COOLATTA Frozen Beverages and Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavored Coffees

Welcome warmer weather with wildly wonderful tastes, including new Cosmic Grape COOLATTA, new Banana Split Flavored Coffee, Shooting Star Donut and more

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) After a long winter, we yearn for spring and summer to bring things that are bright, fun and a little indulgent; all words to describe Dunkin’s out-of-this-world seasonal menu. Welcoming the wildly wonderful new flavors along with returning fan favorites, Dunkin’ has unveiled a selection of sweet sips that are sure to score smiles – colorful Cosmic COOLATTA® frozen beverages and coffee flavors inspired by Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream, including first-time flavors Banana Split and Pistachio Almond Fudge and returning favorite Butter Pecan. The brand also has a new treat starring in its stores, the Shooting Star Donut, for an extra pop of sweetness this summer.

Spacing out has never been so cool, as Dunkin’s Cosmic COOLATTA frozen beverages bring a constellation of colors to each cup. The perfect drink for summer stargazing or a celebration of the Moon Landing’s 50th anniversary, each Cosmic COOLATTA brings together two COOLATTA flavors, specially layered to create a brightly colored galactic look. The new Cosmic Grape COOLATTA features a Grape flavored COOLATTA topped with Blue Raspberry, while the Cosmic Pineapple COOLATTA combines Pineapple flavored COOLATTA with Blue Raspberry, and the Cosmic Strawberry COOLATTA offers Strawberry and Blue Raspberry flavors.

While guests can enjoy Cosmic COOLATTA frozen beverages through the summer months, Dunkin’ is beginning the season with a limited-time offer of any small-sized COOLATTA frozen beverage for the special price of $2 all day. This offer is available through May 28 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Donut fans and aspiring astronauts of all ages can also reach for the stars this summer, as Dunkin’ has launched the new Shooting Star Donut. This special star-shaped sweet treat features white icing topped with blue raspberry flavored popping candy clusters in blue, purple and yellow for a flavor blast with each bite.

Finally, Dunkin’ is serving up the tastes of everyone’s favorite treat – ice cream – with a trio of coffee flavors inspired by Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream. Here’s the scoop on the new and returning varieties sure to delight both coffee drinkers and ice cream lovers alike:

NEW Banana Split: The tastes of this classic sundae come to Dunkin’ coffee for the first time, offering the appeal of banana flavor with hints of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice creams.

NEW Pistachio Almond Fudge: This coffee brings together several fan favorite flavors with pistachio, a hint of almond and a chocolatey fudge finish.

Butter Pecan: Dunkin' fans scream for the return of this delicious drink, offering a perfect pairing of indulgent butter roasted pecan and sweet cream flavors.

The Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavored Coffees can be enjoyed in Dunkin’s full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate. Dunkin’s entire summer menu will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

