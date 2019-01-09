Dunkin' opens Northampton County eatery, planning another

“America runs on Dunkin’” and that includes the tiny borough of Portland.

The Northampton County borough, which comprises about 0.5 square miles and 519 residents, on Dec. 29 welcomed its first Dunkin’ shop.

The 398 Delaware Ave. eatery, occupying the former PA Bagel & Deli site, is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and features Dunkin’s new branding.

The Massachusetts-based chain, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, in September announced plans to put the company on a first-name basis with the country, in recognition of its long relationship with fans who have referred to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”

According to a Jan. 3 news release, Dunkin’ will soon introduce “bright and bold new product packaging that brings to life the energy and excitement of Dunkin’s new brand identity.”

Colorful cups, doughnut boxes, Munchkins donut hole treat boxes, Box O’ Joe, napkins and more will begin appearing in Dunkin’ restaurants across the country in the coming days, and will be in all U.S. shops by the end of the month.

“Our new look represents both our heritage and our evolution as the brand that fuels optimism and keeps America running with great coffee, donuts and more,” Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S.’s chief marketing officer, said in the release. “What better time than the start of a new year to bring our new look to our coffee cups and packaging, and introduce a new energy to our restaurants and our fans.”

The new branding is part of Dunkin’s multi-faceted blueprint for growth, a plan “designed to transform Dunkin’ into the premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand,” according to the release.

New menu items for the new year include a Power Breakfast Sandwich, featuring a veggie egg white omelet with spinach, peppers and onions, turkey sausage and American cheese on multigrain sandwich bread topped with seeds and rolled oats; and an Energy Cold Brew drink, featuring Dunkin’s signature cold brew coffee with a shot of its freshly brewed espresso.

The chain also is bringing back two favorites introduced in 2018: the Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Caramel Chocoholic Donut.

The Portland Dunkin’, which features a drive-thru, is part of the chain’s expansive roster of more than 12,700 restaurants in 43 countries.

In the Lehigh Valley, Dunkin’ boasts more than three dozen locations and another eatery will anchor a proposed strip center, set to open later this year on Route 512 in Hanover Township, Northampton County, according to Ayon Codner, vice president of the James Balliett Commercial Group, which is handling leasing.

The upcoming restaurant will be one of five tenants of the proposed 4098 Bath Pike strip center, Codner said. The site previously housed Lehigh Valley Home & Garden Center, which moved to Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township.

The James Balliet Commercial Group is in talks with a few other prospective tenants, including salons and other restaurants, but no deals have been finalized, Codner said.

“We’re planning on building in early spring,” Codner said.

