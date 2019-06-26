Dunkin’ Opens Newest Restaurant in Encore Boston Harbor Resort & Casino

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Last Sunday, the newest and, quite possibly, chicest non-traditional Dunkin’ restaurant opened at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort & Casino on the casino floor. This newest addition to Dunkin’s hometown of Boston is a “Next Generation” location boasting features unique to only the Encore Boston Harbor, including café-style seating area and custom Dunkin’ art pieces, and of course is open 24 hours.

Other features include:

Modern Design: The colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. The design also features custom finishes to fit in with the overall design aesthetic of the building, including Encore’s signature marble counters.

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now available through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ on Demand: Dunkin’ has an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board.

The franchise owner of the newest Dunkin’ is Gus Scrivanos of NGP Management, LLC. NGP Management is a well established Dunkin’ Brands franchisee group headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts. Scarvinos and his family currently operate over 120 Dunkin’ locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

