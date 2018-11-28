Dunkin’ Opens New Restaurant at Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains

New Restaurant Provides Unparalleled Convenience to Resort Guests

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, today announced that it has opened its newest location at Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains, Pa. making it the twelfth restaurant to open under a franchise agreement between Dunkin’ and Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts. Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates all twelve of these locations, which serve Dunkin’s menu of delicious food and beverages to resort guests. These items include a range of hot and iced coffee and espresso beverages; hot and iced teas; a variety of donuts, muffins and croissants; and oven-toasted breakfast sandwiches available any time of day.

“Our partnership with Dunkin’ began in 2009, and over the past nine years we have been able to enhance our resort guests’ experience by providing them with easy access to great coffee, beverages and food from an industry-leader,” says Edi Kevorkyan, corporate director of food and beverage, Great Wolf Lodge. “We’re pleased that Dunkin’ has ‘checked-in’ to another one of our properties.”

Dunkin’ has existing restaurants at Great Wolf Lodge Resorts in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Concord, N.C; Williamsburg, Va.; Traverse City, Mich.; Sandusky, Ohio; Fitchburg, Mass.; Mason, Ohio, Garden Grove, Calif.; LaGrange, Ga.; Bloomington, Minn. and Gurnee, Ill. with additional locations planned to open in 2019, including Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Non-traditional locations for Dunkin’ restaurants at premier locations such as Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Inc., can help introduce our brand to new guests while providing our existing customer base with greater access to our products as they embark on countless activities at the resort,” said Chris Burr, director of non-traditional development, Dunkin’ Brands. “We’re excited to serve the guests of Great Wolf Lodge Pocono Mountains this fall and look forward to opening more restaurants with Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. next year.”

Opportunities exist to grow with Dunkin’ in the hotel sector. Flexible design options are available to suit any lodging facility, including full retail restaurants, kiosks and self-serve hot coffee stations perfect for gift shops and general stores. Dunkin’ locations can also be designed to suit specific areas such as snack bars and convention registration areas. Dunkin’ bakery products can be prepared in the property’s own kitchen, with the addition of some simple equipment, giving the food and beverage team flexibility to manage product inventory in accordance with guest traffic.

For more information about Dunkin’ please visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

