Dunkin’ to Limit Service Nationwide to Drive-thru, Carry-out and Delivery Service Only

Canton, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As part of Dunkin’s ongoing efforts to protect customers and restaurant employees in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, all U.S. restaurants are limiting service to drive-thru ordering, carry-out, and delivery only. These restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, March 17.

“As we navigate through the challenges of COVID-19, I want to reiterate our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, franchisees, employees, and the communities we serve,” said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands CEO. “We are continuing our legacy of being there when people need us most by taking additional steps to be a safe and welcoming environment during all of this uncertainty. We are grateful for the dedication of our franchisees and crew, who make our brand stand tall every day.”

With the majority of transactions at Dunkin’ U.S. restaurants already carry-out orders, the company announced that franchisees will take the following steps to ensure the safety of restaurant employees and guests:

Immediately remove tables and chairs from all restaurants and outdoor patios to prevent the congregation of customers

Encourage mobile ordering through the Dunkin’ app to limit person-to-person contact and to move guests through the restaurants as quickly as possible

Promote delivery service via Grubhub and other delivery partners where available

Expand curbside service through the Dunkin’ app at select restaurants

Reduce hours of operations to provide relief to restaurant employees and to allow extra time for deep cleaning and sanitation processes in the evening

Franchisees are also being given the option to temporarily close some locations in markets where there are other Dunkin’ restaurants nearby

The company is committed to supporting franchisees and crew so they can continue to serve great coffee at the speed of Dunkin’.

