Dunkin’ Kicks-Off Strong Year With 50 New Locations Planned For Development Under Newly Signed Store Development Agreements

Dunkin’ Continues Aggressive Development Outside the Northeast, Setting Sights to Open 200-250 Net New Restaurants Each Year Over the Next Three Years

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today that after a transformational year in 2018, the brand has signed store development agreements to open 50 new locations as it continues to focus on growth and development efforts outside of the Northeast. New locations under the agreements are slated to open over the next few years in key growth markets including Texas, Michigan, Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Nevada, and Missouri.

These signings are part of Dunkin’s continued commitment to offer consumers increased accessibility to the brand with plans to add 200-250 net new restaurants each year over the next three years in the U.S., with 90 percent of these openings taking place outside the Northeast.

The store development agreements mentioned above and their development plans include:

Texas: Longtime franchisee Sizzling Donuts, LLC, plans to develop two restaurants in El Paso, and one in Corpus Christi.

Franchise group, Mesquite County Business Venture, LLC, is set to develop six locations throughout San Antonio, two of which will combine Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins under one roof.

Michigan: Franchisees Amit and Kalpesh Patel have signed an agreement to bring three restaurants to Lansing.

Chris Haddad, Jeff Haddad and Danielle Schertzing will also be bringing a new location to the Lansing area.

Fares Hattar signed an agreement to develop a Dunkin’ in Battle Creek.

Southern Kentucky: The Rouleau family is set to develop two new Dunkin’s in the Bowling Green/Nashville area.

Minnesota/Wisconsin: TMart Operations I, LLC, has plans to develop five restaurants in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin.

North Carolina: Existing franchisee, George Ross with Coastal Franchising Raleigh, LLC, has plans to develop 16 new units in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Nevada: Franchise group, NVGRE Donut, Inc., Greg Novak, Vijay Patel, Ryan Hassett, Nicky Hassett and Eugene Novak to develop six restaurants throughout the Las Vegas area.

Missouri: Franchisees Amit, Kalpesh Patel and Michael Crouchi have plans to open seven restaurants throughout St. Louis.



“As we continue our national expansion with new and existing franchisees, we are bringing our modernized design and beverage-led brand into new areas beyond the Northeast,” said Grant Benson, CFE, senior vice president of franchising and business development, Dunkin’ Brands. “With modifications, such as our on-tap cold beverages, high-quality drive-thrus, and on-the-go mobile ordering capabilities, we plan to capitalize on the momentum we experienced in 2018 and continue providing ‘great coffee, fast’ for years to come.”

Dunkin’ offers existing and new franchisees expansive opportunities in dozens of markets east and west of the Mississippi River. Several targeted markets for growth in 2019 include California, North and South Carolina, Arkansas, Nevada, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, among others.

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin’ offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. In 2018, the brand opened the first iteration of its NextGen restaurant, designed to cater to the on-the-go customer, and leveraging innovative in-store technology and design elements to stay modern and relevant with guests. The new store design emphasizes unparalleled speed and convenience, while leaning into the brand’s beverage-led strategy.

Dunkin’ menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin’ also serves new nitro infused coffee from an on-tap coffee bar at its NextGen stores and a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, Coolatta® frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand’s beverages.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com. Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/DunkinUS and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150