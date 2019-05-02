Dunkin’ Further Powers Up its Menu with Two New Dunkin’ Bowls – Sausage Scramble Bowl and Egg White Bowl

New Egg White Bowl joins Power Breakfast Sandwich as an additional better-for-you option to help guests power through their days

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) In our busy, on-the-go lives, it’s not always easy to make better decisions while eating on the run. That’s why Dunkin’ is continuing to introduce new, delicious menu items to help guests power through the day, including its new Dunkin’ Bowls which are now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time. The new lineup includes an Egg White Bowl that provides guests another easy way to be a little better and joins other better-for-you Dunkin’ products like the popular Power Breakfast Sandwich.

Available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, guests can choose from two new Dunkin’ Bowls to pair with their favorite Dunkin’ beverages:

The Egg White Bowl is made with egg whites, spinach, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions and delivers 14 grams of lean protein and 250 calories.

The Sausage Scramble Bowl is made with scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, with 21 grams of protein and 450 calories.

“After the success of our Power Breakfast Sandwich that launched earlier this year and has been extended due to popular demand, we found that our guests craved innovative, accessible, better-for-you menu choices. Our new Egg White Bowl is all that and much more with great taste, vegetables, lean protein and no bread,” said Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. “For guests looking for a heartier Dunkin’ Bowl choice, our Sausage Scramble Bowl is a great new option full of flavor and protein.”

The new Dunkin’ Bowls are available now at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.

Guests can also continue powering through their busy days with the Power Breakfast Sandwich, which features a veggie egg white omelet with turkey sausage and American cheese on a multigrain sandwich bread topped with seeds and rolled oats. At 370 calories, it has 20 grams of whole grains, 24 grams of protein, and has no artificial flavors or dyes and no high fructose corn syrup. The Power Breakfast Sandwich is now available ongoing as part of Dunkin’s menu of sandwiches.

