Dunkin’ Expands Delivery Options Through New Partnership with Uber Eats

Dunkin’ delivery with Uber Eats is now available at over 1,700 restaurants, with more than 4,000 total locations nationwide to offer the service by the end of May

Canton, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As more Americans rely on restaurant delivery, Dunkin’ continues to step up for its customers with new options for getting their coffee, espresso, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches delivered right to their doorstep. As part of the brand’s efforts to make it easier and more convenient for Americans to run on Dunkin’ without leaving home, Dunkin’ is expanding its delivery options to include Uber Eats. With this new partnership, Dunkin’ is now available for delivery through Uber Eats at over 1,700 restaurants, with more than 4,000 total locations nationwide to offer the service by the end of May.

Dunkin’ delivery with Uber Eats is currently available at select stores across eight states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. With Uber Eats, guests can have their Dunkin’ favorites delivered directly to them quickly and reliably. To place an order, customers can simply open the Uber Eats website or mobile app, select their nearest Dunkin’ location, choose their food and beverages, customize them just the way they like, and then checkout. Guests can also track their order as it’s prepared, picked up, and delivered by their Uber driver, who will leave the items at their door for a contactless experience.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to give even more guests a convenient way to enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ food and beverages, whenever and however they want them, even when staying at home,” said Brandy Blackwell, Director of New Business, Delivery & Catering, for Dunkin’ U.S. “We understand that many of our guests are missing their daily Dunkin’ routine, and we want them to know we’ve got their backs by continuing to expand our Dunkin’ delivery footprint with Uber Eats in the coming weeks.”

“Uber Eats conveniently brings your favorite restaurants right to your front door, which is more important now than ever before,” said Janelle Sallenave, Head of Uber Eats, U.S. & Canada. “We are so excited to partner with Dunkin’ as we continue to help fuel our communities with quick, affordable, and reliable food options.”

Most Dunkin’ stores across the country remain open and have enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin’ is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, and curbside pick-up at select locations, in addition to delivery at participating locations with Uber Eats, Grubhub, and other providers. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats allows people to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal at the touch of a button, and have it delivered reliably and quickly. Since launching the Eats app three and a half years ago, the business has leveraged Uber’s technology and logistics expertise to serve 500+ cities globally and partner with more than 220,00 restaurants, all while keeping average delivery time under 30 minutes.

