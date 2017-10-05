Dunkin’ Dresses Up Its Donuts This Month With More Than A Dozen Halloween-Inspired Names and Designs

New Spider Donut features a chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat on top, plus the Dunkin’ Dozen donuts get a Halloween makeover, including the Boston Scream, Witch’s Brew-Berry, Vampire’s Delight, Wicked Chocolate and more

Throughout October, guests can purchase any 10 MUNCHKINS® for the special price of $1.99

Dunkin’ Donuts brings back its annual in-store fundraising program, inviting guests to donate to the Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to sick and hungry children

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Halloween season has begun, and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating in a spooktacular and sweet new way by tricking out its classic donut treats. For the first time ever, many donuts at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants throughout the country will be disguised for Halloween with wickedly festive new looks and names just for the month of October. Throughout the month, guests will also be able to purchase any 10 MUNCHKINS® for the special price of $1.99 at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants.

At the front of the frighteningly fun Halloween lineup is the new creepy, crawly Spider Donut, a classic donut frosted with orange icing with a sweet-not-scary eight-legged donut creature on top, made from a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes. The Boston Scream Donut, a spirited variation of Dunkin’s classic Boston Kreme Donut featuring an orange drizzle, also returns to the donut lineup.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Dunkin’ Dozen have received a Halloween makeover for ghosts and guests alike, including:

Scary Strawberry: A frightful version of a Strawberry Frosted Donut, with chocolate and orange sprinkles

Spooky Sprinkles: An eerie take on the Chocolate Frosted Donut, topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles

Purple Potion: Be sweet on Halloween spells with this Vanilla Frosted Donut featuring purple icing, topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles

Full Moon: You’ll howl for this Powdered Donut with orange-colored powdered sugar

Witch’s Brew-Berry: Our Glazed Blueberry Donut bewitched with a drizzle of purple icing

Nilla Nightmare: A Vanilla Creme Donut with orange-colored powdered sugar will haunt your dreams

Ghoulish Glazed: A monster-turned Glazed Donut

Vampire’s Delight: A spooktacular Jelly Donut

Wicked Chocolate: Something delicious this way comes with this Glazed Chocolate Donut

Owl Fashioned: An Old Fashioned Donut for a midnight treat

Choc-O-Lantern: The Double Chocolate Donut can be enjoyed while celebrating Halloween or carving a jack-o’-lantern

Many of Dunkin’s MUNCHKINS® will also be dressed up for Halloween season, including Jelly MUNCHKINS® “Vampire Bites,” “Full Moon MUNCHKINS®” featuring orange-colored powdered sugar, and more. All donuts and MUNCHKINS® will come in redesigned packaging, including an all-new 10 count MUNCHKINS® box. The new sturdier packaging featuring fun, colorful designs will be at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants permanently.

Who better to help Dunkin’ Donuts welcome Halloween season than the legendary “Dancing Pumpkin Man?” The brand has partnered with the internet sensation for an encore performance. “Dancing Pumpkin Man” recently created content to celebrate the return of Dunkin’ Donuts’ pumpkin menu, and now will help unveil the full Halloween donut lineup in a sensational video now available on Dunkin’ Donuts’ social channels and on the Dunkin’ Donuts blog: https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/Halloween_DancingPumpkinMan.

Finally, Dunkin’ Donuts will help bring joy to children whose lives are affected by sickness or hunger with the return of “Community Cups”, its annual, in-store national fundraising program to benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Through November 19, Dunkin’ Donuts guests are invited to make a donation to the Foundation at participating Dunkin’ Donuts and Dunkin’ Donuts / Baskin-Robbins multi-brand restaurants nationwide. Participants will be given a paper icon showing that they gave joy, to sign and display at the restaurant or take home. As an additional thank you for guests’ support, the paper icon also includes a special coupon that can be redeemed for $1 off the purchase of a dozen donuts, which expires 12/31/17.

The “Community Cups” program supports the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to sick and hungry kids. This is the fifth consecutive year that Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins has launched this fundraising initiative to support the Foundation. Since launching in 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation (formerly The Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation), has granted more than $14 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

