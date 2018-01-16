Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils Next Generation Concept Store in Quincy, MA

Restaurant Includes Beverage Bar Tap System with Nitro Coffee and New Double Drive-Thru with First-Ever On-the-Go Lane
Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Today, in the city where it opened its very first location 68 years ago, Dunkin’ Donuts unveiled its next generation concept store. The new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at 588 Washington Street in Quincy, Massachusetts offers the first look at the brand’s U.S. store of the future experience, with a modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies and design elements — including the first drive-thru exclusively for mobile ordering — to make running on Dunkin’ faster and more convenient than ever before.
Exciting elements of Dunkin’ Donuts’ new restaurant experience include:
The new 2,200 square foot Quincy location, which is located about one mile away from the original Dunkin’ Donuts location, is the first of 30 or more new and remodeled Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants that will test variations of the new design this year. Dunkin’ Donuts’ final new store design is expected to be unveiled once testing is complete. The Quincy store is also one of a select number of Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants testing new signage that refers to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”
“The launch of our next generation concept store marks one of the most important moments in Dunkin’ Donuts’ growth as an on-the-go, beverage-led brand,” said Dave Hoffmann, President of Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. and Canada. “We have worked closely with our franchisee community to create a positive, energetic atmosphere for our guests that remains true to our heritage, while emphasizing and enhancing the unparalleled convenience, digital innovation and restaurant excellence that distinguishes Dunkin’. We are thrilled to begin the New Year with such an exciting milestone for our brand, and look forward to rolling out Dunkin’ Donuts’ store of the future to our guests in all of our communities.”
Dunkin’ Donuts fans all across the country can enjoy a look at the brand’s new restaurant experience via a special Facebook Live event today at 12 PM Eastern. Dunkin’ Donuts representatives will provide a virtual tour of the next generation concept store’s design and technologies.
To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
About Dunkin’ Donuts
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 11 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
Contacts:
Lindsay Cronin
Dunkin’ Brands
781-737-5200
Lindsay.Cronin@dunkinbrands.com
We know those whey-filled bars are healthy, but at what cost?!
The attackers allegedly fled when a woman threw very hot cocoa at them
Snowboarding gets the most attention, but cross-country skiing is just as awesome, affordable, and a great workout
Family ski trips are a major revenue source for ski resorts, and they have adjusted