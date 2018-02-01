Dunkin’ Donuts Shows A Lot of Heart This Valentine’s Day as Seasonal Donuts Return

Dunkin’ Donuts’ heart-shaped donuts are back along with special sweet Valentine’s Day-inspired donut designs and names

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts is ready for Valentine’s Day by showing a little extra heart at the donut case. Dunkin’ Donuts’ famous festive heart-shaped donuts return today, and this year the brand is bringing guests beloved Valentine varieties along with a special seasonal surprise of sweet new names for its donut and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ swoon-worthy selection of Valentine’s Day donuts includes the Vanilla Truffle Donut, a heart-shaped donut filled with vanilla-flavored buttercreme, frosted with vanilla icing and topped with semi-sweet chocolate curls. The Brownie Batter Crumble Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich chocolatey brownie batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and crumbled brownies, and Cupid’s Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Creme, frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and sprinkled with a festive mix of pink and white sprinkles. All are available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide.

Select Dunkin’ Donuts locations will also serve new Lovestruck MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats, chocolate glazed MUNCHKINS® covered in pink and white sprinkles. Also available at select locations will be the Lovestruck Donut, a donut topped with strawberry icing, a chocolate drizzle arrow, and a Lovestruck MUNCHKINS® placed in the center.

Finally, Dunkin’s donut varieties will feature heartwarming new names and designs inspired by the love and romance of the holiday. The Valentine’s Day donut makeover includes:

Boston Dream: A dreamy version of Dunkin’s classic Boston Kreme Donut, featuring a heart-shaped shell and red icing drizzle.

Pillow Talk: No need to wait for bedtime to enjoy this heart-shaped Vanilla Creme donut.

Donut Be Jelly: Eating this classic Jelly Donut in a heart-shaped shell is sure to make everyone around envious.

Roses are Red: Love blooms with this classic Vanilla Frosted Donut now featuring red icing topped with pink and white sprinkles.

Pretty in Pink: A Strawberry Frosted Donut topped with pink and white sprinkles tastes as delicious as it looks.

Chocolate Double Date: The perfect double date needs nothing more than Dunkin’s Double Chocolate Donut now decorated with white icing drizzle.

Choc Full O’ Love: Any donut lover will be filled with love with this Chocolate Frosted Donut topped with pink and white sprinkles.

For coffee fans looking to brew a little romance or show a latte love, Dunkin’ Donuts’ winter coffee flavors will remain available through February. These include Buttery Toffee Nut, offering the taste of buttery toffee with toasty nut flavor, and Winter White Chocolate, combining creamy white chocolate and subtle vanilla flavors. Both flavors can be enjoyed in Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot or iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.

