Dunkin’ Donuts Salutes Veterans with Free Donut on Veterans Day

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

Dunkin’ Donuts to support Homes For Our Troops with $10,000 donation, a year’s worth of coffee and a new Keurig Brewing System for up to 100 Veterans

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, Dunkin’ Donuts will say thank you to those who serve by serving a free donut to Veterans and active duty military. On Saturday, November 11, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. Limit one per customer.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also making a $10,000 donation to Homes For Our Troops, a privately funded nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country. Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts will provide a year’s worth of Dunkin’ Donuts K-Cup® pods along with a new Keurig® Brewing System to up to 100 Veterans who have been or will be provided new specially adapted custom homes by Homes For Our Troops.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering guests a unique military-inspired virtual Dunkin’ Donuts gift card that can be purchased and sent exclusively through the Dunkin’ Mobile App®. The gift card design was created just for the important holiday, by Dunkin’ Brands employee and veteran Paul Charboneau, who served as a forward observer in the Vermont Army National Guard, and will be available on November 9.

“Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchise owners and operators – at least 60 of whom are self-identified Veterans – take great pride in our brand’s heritage of supporting the brave members of the military who keep our country safe. On Veterans Day, we look to demonstrate our enduring appreciation of these brave Veterans and active duty military for their heroism, sacrifice and service,” said Tom Manchester, Dunkin’ Donuts’ Vice President of Field Marketing.

Dunkin’ Donuts is proud to serve Veterans and active duty military at its restaurants, including 44 military locations on bases around the world. Through its Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has also donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Under the program, each week the company sends a case of coffee to deployed troops based on recommendations from friends, family members or troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent 10 cases of coffee each week. In 2016 alone, Dunkin’ Donuts sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee, and during last year’s holiday season Dunkin’ Donuts employees donated an additional 1,299 pounds of coffee to troops overseas.

Dunkin’ Donuts has been serving guests signature donuts for 67 years. Dunkin’ Donuts is the #1 retailer of donuts in America, and sells 2.7 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide. Within the United States, Dunkin’ Donuts offers beloved flavors such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed Cake and Chocolate Frosted, as well as fun seasonal varieties.

