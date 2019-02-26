Dunkin Donuts in Mount Vernon closed due to rodent infestation

The Baltimore City Health Department has temporarily closed a Dunkin Donuts in Mount Vernon because of a rodent infestation and other health code violations.

The health department shut down the doughnut shop at 840 Guilford Ave. Monday after an inspector found evidence of a heavy rodent infestation and other problems throughout the eatery. The shop remained closed Tuesday.

According to a health department inspection report, an inspector found fresh mouse droppings in floor corners, on counter tops used for food preparation, on the exteriors of dry food bags, in the restaurant’s office and elsewhere.

The inspector also found the doughnut shop’s food contact surfaces were not effectively cleaned; its floors, ceilings and walls needed to be cleaned or repaired; there was concrete debris on two ice cream cases; and employees were not wearing adequate hair restraints, according to the report.

The Dunkin Donuts must correct all violations and be reinspected by the health department before it can reopen, including being treated by a pest control company.

