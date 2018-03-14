Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant

DD Perks® Rewards members can use the Google Assistant on iPhones and Android phones to place a mobile order and then speed pass the line in store for pick-up

Every Wednesday in March, DD Perks Rewards members earn double the points on every purchase through On-the-Go Mobile Ordering

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts continues to introduce faster and easier choices for running on Dunkin’, today announcing that On-the-Go Mobile Ordering is now available through the Google Assistant, on iPhones and Android phones. Though this new integration, DD Perks® Rewards members can use the Google Assistant, Google’s voice assistant technology, on their iPhones and Android phones to place a mobile order for Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, beverages, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches, and then speed past the line in store for pick-up. The new integration is powered by Conversable, a leading AI-powered conversational intelligence platform.

Guests who have a DD Perks account and a Google account can link both, with all ordering and payments happening within Dunkin’ Donuts’ mobile platform. When a guest places and submits an order through the Google Assistant, the distance and estimated time to reach the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant will be identified by Google Maps, and the order will be sent to the restaurant to be ready at that time. Guests can order from saved Favorites and items previously ordered via the Dunkin’ Mobile® App.

To get started, guests need simply say “Hey Google, talk to Dunkin’ Donuts.” A more detailed list of steps to follow for placing a Dunkin’ Donuts order via Google Assistant can be found on the Dunkin’ Donuts Corporate Blog at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog/thegoogleassistant.

“We are focused on leveraging the most innovative, relevant technologies to make accessing our mobile ordering platform as easy as possible,” says Sherrill Kaplan, Vice President of Digital Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands. “Our new integration with the Google Assistant is yet another exciting example of our commitment to enhancing speed, convenience and our overall brand experience for our loyal guests.”

DD Perks Rewards members can get even more perks this month with No Wait Wednesdays. Every Wednesday throughout March, guests who place an order using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering will earn double the points.

With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin’ Donuts when they pay using an enrolled Dunkin’ Donuts Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free, any-size beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants. DD Perks members also receive a coupon for a free, any-size beverage upon enrollment and on their birthday.

To enroll in DD Perks, download the Dunkin’ Mobile App or visit www.DDPerks.com. To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

