Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA Flavors and Comet Candy Donut

Guests can enjoy any small-sized COOLATTA frozen beverage for the special price of $2

Dunkin’ also announces return of Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts is reaching for the stars this summer with a cool, colorful new donut and COOLATTA beverage inspired by the cosmos. Dunkin’ Donuts has launched new Cosmic COOLATTA® frozen beverages, bringing together two COOLATTA flavors, specially layered to create a brightly-colored out-of-this-world look. The Cosmic Cotton Candy COOLATTA features new Cotton Candy flavored COOLATTA topped with Blue Raspberry, while the Cosmic Pineapple COOLATTA brings together new Pineapple flavored COOLATTA with Blue Raspberry.

To help guests stay refreshed as warmer weather arrives, Dunkin’ Donuts is serving any small-sized COOLATTA frozen beverage for the special price of $2. Guests can enjoy a new Cosmic COOLATTA or any of their favorite COOLATTA flavors, including Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and, new for this summer Cotton Candy and Pineapple. This offer is available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide now through May 27.

Donut fans will be over the moon in May with the launch of the new Comet Candy Donut. This galactic sweet treat is decorated with white icing and new pink, blue and purple cotton candy flavored popping candy sprinkled on top for a blast of flavorful fun. The Cosmic COOLATTA frozen beverages and Comet Candy Donut are available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide for a limited time beginning today.

May also brings big news for breakfast fans at Dunkin’ Donuts, with the return of the Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. Available for a limited time, the Smoked Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is stacked with egg, melted cheese and juicy, smoked split sausage served on an English Muffin. The Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, introduced earlier this year, is also available through May. It features a double portion of caramelized brown sugar chipotle bacon – made with real brown sugar and chipotle seasonings – along with egg and cheese served on a freshly made buttery, flaky croissant.

Guests can continue to enjoy their favorite breakfast sandwiches through Dunkin’ Go2s, the brand’s national value menu. The Dunkin’ Go2s menu allows guests to choose from among three of the brand’s most popular breakfast sandwiches, and purchase two of their go-to favorite at $2, $3 or $5 price points. Available all day long, Dunkin’ Go2s include:

Two Egg & Cheese Wake-up Wraps® for only $2

Two Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches served on English Muffins for only $3

Two Egg, Cheese & Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches served on Croissants for only $5

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Contact:

Heather McIntyre

Dunkin’ Brands

781-737-5200

Heather.McIntyre@dunkinbrands.com