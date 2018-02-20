Dunkin’ Donuts Expands Non-Traditional Location Portfolio To Close Out 2017

Leading Restaurant Brand Continues to Capitalize on Convenience with More than 86 Non-Traditional Locations Opening Nationwide

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today its franchisees opened more than 86 new non-traditional locations across the country in 2017. Being a leader in convenience, the brand’s franchisees continue to open restaurants throughout the hotel sector, including a Great Wolf Lodge location in Bloomington, Minnesota and two restaurants in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in Las Vegas and Biloxi. Other notable non-traditional partnerships throughout 2017 include a three-unit deal with nationally recognized grocer Price Chopper in Kansas and the opening of 12 rest stop and travel center restaurants across the country.

“Non-traditional restaurants continue to be an integral piece of what truly keeps America running on Dunkin,’ by consistently introducing and providing our level of convenience and service to the on-the-go customer in markets nationwide,” said Chris Burr, director of non-traditional development, Dunkin’ Brands. “We’re excited about the strong growth of the non-traditional sector in 2017, from being able to provide our signature cup of coffee at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, to offering our selection of baked goods to the students on the University of Hawaii campus, we’re eager to see where 2018 will take us.”

Further expanding the Dunkin’ Donuts footprint within rest stops and travel centers, the brands franchisees opened a total of 12 travel center restaurants around the country. The company also significantly increased its partnership with Pilot Flying J Travel Centers in 2017, accounting for five of the total 12 locations open throughout the year, with a commitment for an additional 20 in 2018. These new locations expanded the brand’s portfolio to include full-service restaurants, as well as additional self-serve locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts continued to expand its partnership with Great Wolf Lodge in 2017, opening a new restaurant at its Minnesota resort in December, marking the tenth restaurant to open under a franchise agreement between Dunkin’ Donuts and Great Wolf Resorts. Additional locations are slated to debut at two new Great Wolf Lodge resorts opening this summer, one in the outskirts of Atlanta and another just outside of Chicago.

Capitalizing on the development of traditional restaurants throughout Hawaii in 2017, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee opened its first non-traditional location at the University of Hawaii in October. A total of 8 restaurants on college and university campuses opened during 2017, including George Mason University, Binghamton University and the second restaurant to open in the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ non-traditional offerings are located at a variety of different venues from airports and other mass transportation terminals, to casinos and resorts, hospitals, stadiums, grocery stores, military bases, and universities. Other notable non-traditional locations that Dunkin’ Donuts opened in 2017 include:

Chicago Midway International Airport – Five New Locations

Price Chopper – Paola & Fort Scott, KS

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas, NV & Biloxi, MS

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO

U.S. Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH

Sanford Stadium – Athens, GA

Florida Gulf Coast University – Fort Myers, FL

Brandeis University – Waltham, MA

“Dunkin’ Donuts attributes much of its growth in this segment to our ability to blend opportunities in these unique venues across both our excellent traditional franchisee population as well as by working with nationally recognized non-traditional foodservice operators,” added Burr.

Dunkin’ Donuts has been strategically expanding in contiguous markets across the country with a long-term goal of having more than 18,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the United States alone.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com. Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned the No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Contact:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com