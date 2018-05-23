Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates Start of Summer With New Cake Batter Donuts and Special National Donut Day Offer

On June 1, guests can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) With summer on the way, it’s three cheers for donuts at Dunkin’, as the brand delights donut devotees with a trio of terrific ways to sweeten the start of the season. First, Dunkin’ Donuts will ring in one of its favorite days of the year — National Donut Day on Friday, June 1st — by once again offering guests a free classic donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day on June 1st at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide on classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

Next, Dunkin’ Donuts is welcoming summer by cooking up not one but two new specialty donut varieties that truly take the cake. The new Chocolate Cake Batter Donut is filled with chocolate-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with chocolate icing and topped with colorful confetti sprinkles, while the new Vanilla Cake Batter Donut features vanilla-flavored cake batter filling, frosted with white icing and topped with confetti sprinkles. Both are available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide for a limited time beginning Monday, May 28. Select Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants will also brighten donut fans’ days with the Sweet Summertime Donut, a specialty donut featuring a sunshine design with blue icing, yellow icing drizzle and a Glazed Old Fashioned MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat placed in the center.

Finally, at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants, the donut case will feature a summer celebration with new names and designs for some classic varieties, including:

Party On: Vanilla frosted donut with blue icing and confetti sprinkles

Vanilla frosted donut with blue icing and confetti sprinkles Strawberry Spectacular: Strawberry frosted donut with confetti sprinkles

Strawberry frosted donut with confetti sprinkles Boston Kreme Bash: A classic filled donut with Bavarian creme filling, frosted with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle

A classic filled donut with Bavarian creme filling, frosted with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle Chocolate Madness: Chocolate Cake donut with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle

Chocolate Cake donut with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle Confetti Craze: Chocolate frosted donut with confetti sprinkles

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin’ Donuts has been serving guests signature donuts for 68 years. Dunkin’ Donuts is the #1 retailer of donuts in America, and sells more than 2.9 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide. Within the United States, Dunkin’ Donuts offers a wide variety of delicious donuts, including beloved flavors such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed Cake and Chocolate Frosted. Additionally, some Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants also feature regional favorites like the Sour Cream Donut in Chicago, and the Peanut Stick in upstate New York.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin’ Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ Donuts is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Contact:

Justin Drake

Dunkin’ Brands

781-737-5200

justin.drake@dunkinbrands.com