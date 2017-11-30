Dunkin’ Donuts is “Brewing Joy” for the Holidays Once Again with Hot Coffee Promotion

On weekdays from December 1st through December 20th, select U.S. Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants will each offer up to 500 guests free medium hot coffees

In each “Brewing Joy” market, local Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees will donate $1,000 to organizations helping bring joy to sick or hungry kids

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) For the second year in a row, Dunkin’ Donuts is saying thank you to its guests and local communities by brewing a little extra joy for the holiday season with free coffee through its “Brewing Joy” program. On weekdays between Monday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 20, at least one Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant somewhere in the U.S. will serve up to 500 free medium-sized cups of its signature hot coffee. Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing the “Brewing Joy” program to approximately 40 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in December.

Additionally, in each market where a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant is “Brewing Joy” with free coffee, area franchisees will donate $1,000 to a local organization aligned with the Joy in Childhood Foundation‘s mission to bring joy to children whose lives are affected by health issues or hunger. In total, Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees will donate more than $25,000 to local organizations through the “Brewing Joy” program.

The “Brewing Joy” program kicks off December 1 at perhaps the most appropriate Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in the U.S., in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. The full schedule of participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations hosting “Brewing Joy” events can be found on the brand’s blog.

According to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., “We put the word ‘Joy’ on our holiday cups each year to represent the gratitude, giving and cheer that marks the season. In that same spirit, we are celebrating our guests by serving free coffees in select stores across the country and giving back to our local communities through our second annual ‘Brewing Joy’ program.”

Dunkin’ Donuts earlier this season also introduced two sweet deals to bring further joy throughout the holiday season. Now through the end of the year, Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature Hot Chocolate is available for only $1.99 for a medium or larger sized cup*. Dunkin’ Donuts’ packaged coffee is also available at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide for the special price of three pounds for $19.99**.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ holiday menu includes the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, new Gingerbread Cookie Donut, Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and Snowflake Sprinkle MUNCHKINS®. For coffee lovers, the returning holiday flavors include Peppermint Mocha and Brown Sugar Cinnamon. Both coffee flavors are available for a limited time hot or iced, including lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. This holiday season, Dunkin’ cups once again feature a festive design and the simple word, “Joy” to convey the happiness and spirit of the season. Learn more about the innovation behind the brand’s holiday lineup on the Dunkin’ Donuts blog here.

* Any flavor except for Vanilla Chai

** Plus Applicable Taxes. Single bag or box of coffee at regular price.

